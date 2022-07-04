British GP: George Russell Explains 'horrible' Feeling To See Guanyu After Horrific Crash

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell opened up on the 'horrible' feeling he had after he saw fellow racer Zhou Guanyu have a horrific crash into the wall following a collision with him at the British GP on Sunday. While the Brit was disappointed that he could take no further part in his home race, he ensured that he did his best to help out Guanyu by immediately getting out of his car and running towards him when the race was red-flagged.

George Russell opens up on 'horrible feeling'

According to F1.com, George Russell said after the British GP, "I saw the race was red-flagged, so I knew it was safe to jump out. I wanted to go see if [Zhou] was okay and if I could have helped in any way. When I came back, I couldn’t get the car turned on, but I don’t know, there was no reason why I shouldn’t have been able to because the car was fine."

Russell then went on to add that it was 'horrible to see' Zhou's condition before he explained his own disappointment during the race.

As for his own race, the 24-year-old added, "We took a gamble starting on the hards because I didn’t do a good enough job in qualifying, and we were starting out of position. We felt like it was our best opportunity to fight for a podium today, and it was. But we knew it would have been very difficult on Lap 1 and it turned out to be extremely difficult. I couldn't get any temperatures on the tyres on the formation lap, and I just got swamped by all the cars and the next thing I know I got a touch from behind, [went] in the side of Zhou and we saw the rest."

Today was a reminder that F1 remains a high-speed, high-risk sport that is always right on the edge.



We are so thankful to the advances in safety that mean both Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon are safe and well. pic.twitter.com/BJ8PPDG2av — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2022

What transpired following the collision between Russell and Zhou was one of the most dreadful scenes as the latter's car went flying upside down straight into the barriers. Following the incident, the Chinese racer was taken to the medical centre immediately, where it was deemed that he had escaped with no major injuries.

Following the incident, Zhou took to his official social media account and thanked everyone for their kind messages, stating that the Halo had saved his life. The Halo is a device that was first introduced in 2016 to shield drivers from debris flying during an accident or when the cars turn upside down. While the Halo was criticised by some ex-racers when it was first introduced, they too have accepted that this is one of the most significant safety upgrades to have taken place in F1.