British GP: Hamilton, Verstappen Collision Sends Red Bull Racer To Hospital; WATCH CLIP

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's cagey battles in the opening few races of the F1 2021 season made it seem inevitable that the two drivers would make contact. On several occasions, the two drivers came too close for comfort and on one occasion also clipped wheels with both drivers escaping unharmed. However, at the British GP, Hamilton and Verstappen collided, sending the Red Bull Racing driver to the hospital.

Hamilton Verstappen collide at British GP

Max Verstappen's slow start off the line from pole position provided seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton with a huge incentive to go on the attack on the opening lap of the British GP. Hamilton made several attempts to overtake Verstappen, with the two championship rivals eventually colliding going into Copse's corner, sending the Red Bull Racing driver off the track and into the barrier. After the nasty incident, Verstappen was taken to the FIA medical centre and then to a hospital for precautionary measures. Here is a look at the video of the horrific crash between the two title rivals.

Verstappen calls Hamilton's British GP celebrations 'disrespectful'

While being examined at the hospital, Max Verstappen took to Twitter to give his fans an update regarding his health and also commented upon Lewis Hamilton's victory celebrations. In a tweet, the Dutchman posted a picture of himself recovering at the hospital. In another tweet, the Red Bull Racing driver slammed Hamilton for his 'disrespectful' celebrations and called the 10-second stop and go penalty the British driver received for the incident as unjust.

Cleared from the hospital after all the checks were ok. Thank you to everyone for all the nice messages and best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zBlfbQ8uh4 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on pic.twitter.com/iCrgyYWYkm — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

F1 2021 schedule: Hungarian GP is the next race

As per the F1 2021 schedule, the next race on the calendar is the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Hungarian GP will take place from July 30 to August 2. Below is the complete schedule of the Hungarian GP.

Friday, July 30

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 31

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, August 1

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST