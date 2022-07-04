British GP: Onboard Footage Of Zhou Guanyu's Multi-car Crash Will Give You Chills; Watch

The F1 British GP on Sunday witnessed a horrifying crash taking place which eventually resulted in the race being halted just as it got underway. The drivers involved in the major crash were Zhou Guanyu and George Russell. Now, the clip of the Zhou Guanyu suffering crash from Pierre Gasly's is doing rounds online which will certainly send chills down your spine.

British GP news: Zhou Guanyu crash

Not only Zhou Guanyu and George Russell, but Williams driver Alex Albon was caught up in an incident involving Yuki Tsunoda, Sebastian Vettel and Esteban Ocon. Coming to the Zhou Guanyu crash incident, the footage depicts Gasly behind George Russell and Zhou Guanyu on the starting grid, with the Mercedes driver on the right-hand side and Zhou on the other side. Gasly tapped the back end of Russell’s car which flew and crashed into into Zhou's car flipping it upside down. Russell was able to jump out of his car and run over to the Chinese rookie who was upside down to check on him. Zhou who was hanging upside down in his car and was stretchered to the medical centre for further reviews. The driver was able to survive the crash thanks to Halo on the car or else, the crash would have been fatal.

British GP: Carlos Sainz wins his maiden F1 race

Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career F1 race on Sunday by winning the British GP. Sergio Pérez passed Hamilton and Leclerc after the restart and finished second behind Sainz. Hamilton was briefly second after passing both Pérez and Leclerc in a three-wide move, but he couldn’t hold position and dropped back to fourth. However, the British driver recovered to finish third in the race. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth. Fernando Alonso was fifth for Alpine which was by far his best result of the season. Alonso was ahead of Lando Norris for McLaren and then Verstappen.

The current F1 Champion Max Verstappen damaged his Red Bull F1 car after running over debris. Following the crash in the reopening lap the dutch driver struggled for grip and finished seventh. Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, picked up his first career points in eighth for Haas, with Sebastian Vettel ninth for Aston Martin. Kevin Magnussen earned the second point of the season by finishing 10th.