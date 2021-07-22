British GP Row: F1 Teams May Face Penalties If They Visit Stewards Without An Invitation

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's controversial collision on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix left both Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing frustrated. Mercedes F1 were annoyed at the prospect that Hamilton could receive a penalty for the incident, whereas Red Bull were seething because the collision ended Verstappen's race. As a result, both Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull boss rushed to the stewards to give their perspective on the incidents. The stewards warned the teams that they could be penalized if they visited the stewards without an invitation.

F1 could penalize teams for visiting stewards without invite

Following the visits of Toto Wolff and Christian Horner to the stewards, F1 teams were warned that they could be penalized if they visit race stewards without an invitation. Race director Michael Masi wrote to teams that visiting the stewards was only allowed with prior approval or an official summon. Masi warned that any transgressions could be considered a breach of F1's rules. F1 penalties could apply to teams if they break article 12.2.1.i of the international sporting code. The penalty could range from a reprimand through a fine, points deduction or even disqualification.

Why did Toto Wolff and Christian Horner visit stewards?

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff went to see the race stewards as he was concerned about the contents of a discussion between Michael Masi and Christian Horner about the crash as the Red Bull Racing boss blamed Lewis Hamilton for the incident entirely. Wolff asked the racing director if he had seen some emails he had sent to him containing diagrams. The diagrams highlighted stewards' overtaking guidelines to show when a driver has the right to commit a passing move.

Soon after, an unimpressed Horner also went to see the stewards after he was unhappy that Wolff was attempting to influence them with his interference. Speaking after visiting the stewards, Horner said, "I don't think the stewards should be interfered with. I went to see the stewards because I heard Toto was up there presenting a case and you want it to be fair and balanced. I don't think it's right that team principals should be able to go and lobby the stewards. They should be locked away so that they're not influenced. For me, that was unacceptable that he had gone up there."