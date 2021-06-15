British Grand Prix 2021 May Allow More Fans As UK Government Plans To Ease Restrictions

Even though the British Grand Prix 2021 is more than a month away, fans are already extremely excited as the UK government is considering exempting sporting events from the current Covid-19 restrictions. The British GP will take place from 16-18 July at the iconic Silverstone Circuit. Here are the latest details of the UK government's plans along with the updated F1 calendar, which has been changed multiple times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

British Grand Prix 2021 may permit extended capacity despite UK's extended lockdown

The UK government announced on Monday that they were extending the end of lockdown in the country by four weeks, until July 19, which is the day after the British Grand Prix. As per the current regulations, outdoor events are limited to 10,000 people or 25 per cent of a venue’s capacity, whichever is lower. However, the British GP is set to be a part of the Event Research Programme that has been created to evaluate the risk of COVID-19 transmission from attendance at events.

Following this evening's announcement we'd like to update our Formula 1 British Grand Prix ticket holders with the following message 👉 https://t.co/NJE05p63Mc pic.twitter.com/7w7vu51bI2 — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) June 14, 2021

Having joined this programme, Silverstone could offer invaluable insight into the viability of loosening restrictions for major outdoor sporting events. However, it is important to note that the organisers of the British Grand Prix 2021 are still in discussions with the UK government to decide upon the number of fans that will be permitted into the venue. The organisers are hopeful that a decent number could be permitted because the Silverstone circuit's design helps it to implement social distancing more easily as compared to other sporting events.

The biggest factor in Silverstone's favour to host large crowds in comparison to other British sporting events like Wimbledon is the fact the venue is spread out over a large area. Moreover, its location also means that most fans can use their own cars to get to the circuit rather than use public transport. As a result, there is a lesser risk of transmitting the disease from those travelling to and from the event.

F1 2021 calendar changes: French Grand Prix 2021 set to feature this weekend

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 F1 calendar has already been modified a number of times. The Turkish Grand Prix which was set to feature instead of the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend was cancelled because of rising Covid-19 cases in the country. With the Turkish GP also cancelled, a second Austria Grand Prix 2021 race is now scheduled to make it a France-Austria-Austria triple header across three weeks. The updated F1 2021 calendar for the rest of the year is given below, beginning with the French Grand Prix 2021 this weekend.

June 20 - French GP, Paul Ricard

June 27 - Styrian GP, Red Bull Ring

July 4 - Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring

July 18 - British GP, Silverstone

Aug. 1 - Hungarian GP, Budapest

Aug. 29 - Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 5 - Dutch GP, Zandvoort

Sept. 12 - Italian GP, Monza

Sept. 26 - Russian GP, Sochi

Oct. 3 - Singapore GP, Marina Bay

Oct. 10 - Japanese GP, Suzuka

Oct. 24 - U.S. GP, Austin

Oct. 31 - Mexican GP, Mexico City

Nov. 7 - Brazilian GP, Sao Paulo

Nov. 21 - Australian GP, Melbourne

Dec. 5 - Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah

Dec. 12 - Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina