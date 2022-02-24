British Sprinter Reveals 5-yr-old Son's Reaction After He Was Stripped Of Olympic Medal

For an athlete to win an Olympic medal is a huge achievement and to earn that they spend years working hard towards their goal. For Great Britain sprinter Richard Kilty winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics was a major success however his happiness was short-lived as he would be stripped of his Olympic silver medal due to his teammate CJ Ujah’s failed drugs test.

Richard Kilty Olympics medal to be taken away

Team Great Britain was stripped of their silver medal from the men’s 4×100 metres relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Richard Kilty Olympics teammate Ujah was found to have breached doping rules at last summer’s Games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport judgement saw team-mates Kilty, Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake also lose their medals through no fault of their own.

While speaking to BBC Radio Tees Richard Kilty said, “It’s heartbreaking to finally hear the news that the medal is going to be stripped, it’s going to be wiped from history. When it initially came out (last August), I’d only arrived back in Teesside from Tokyo for two days and the news broke he’d failed the test. And since then it’s been very, very confusing for me, my family and the British team. The happiness for me was winning an Olympic medal and giving it to my son".

🚨 EXCLUSIVE:



Teesside sprinter @RKilty1 sat down with @RobLawTees to speak for the first time since he was stripped of his Olympic silver medal.



His 4x100m teammate CJ Ujah was found to have committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation.



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/OUQN5fPdAP pic.twitter.com/pHtktTr3QB — BBC Radio Tees (@BBCTees) February 18, 2022

He further added, "My motivation all through 2021 was to win an Olympic medal and give it to my son, because he’s in school now, and for him to take the medal into school and say, ‘Look my dad’s won an Olympic medal. And I never got to do that, because by the time he’d started school the announcement had come. So the motivation is for the next two-and-a-half years to make sure that job gets done properly this time.”

CJ Ujah issues an apology

Following the CAS ruling, CJ Ujah has issued an apology stating that he had unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement and apologised to his teammates, their families and support teams for his actions due to which Team Great Britain was stripped of their medal. He said, "I accept the decision issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport today with sadness. I would like to make it clear that I unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement and this was the reason why an anti-doping rule violation occurred at the Tokyo Olympic Games. I sincerely regret that this has inadvertently led to the forfeiture of the men’s 4 x 100m relay team’s Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games".

Statement from CJ Ujah on CAS ruling — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) February 18, 2022

He added, "Representing my country at a second Olympic Games surpassed my childhood sporting ambitions and I will forever be devastated that this situation has marred the success achieved by the men’s 4 x 100 relay team in Tokyo.I would like to apologise to my teammates, their families and support teams for the impact which this has had on them. I’m sorry that this situation has cost my teammates the medals they worked so hard and so long for, and which they richly deserved. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life".

Image: AP