Brock Lesnar Drops Paul Heyman Bombshell On Latest SmackDown; Wipes Smile Off Reign's Face

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to feature a blockbuster match card headlined by the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns feud for the Universal Championship.

The Beast Incarnate, who returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, had his eyes set on the Tribal Chief's championship ever since. Moreover, in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Lesnar dropped a bombshell revelation when it came to Reign's advocate, Paul Heyman, to add to the excitement ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Universal Championship preview

The Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns match for the WWE Universal Championship is undoubtedly the headline match of WWE Crown Jewel 2021 because of its interesting storyline. The storyline features Paul Heyman potentially playing the role of a double agent, as fans remain unsure if he is aligned with Reigns or Brock Lesnar.

Before aligning himself with the Trible Chief, Heyman was the advocate of The Beast Incarnate. Consequently, Reigns has recently questioned Heyman's allegiance, as he has doubts that the legendary advocate will switch sides when the two superstars collide at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. The Saudi Arabia pay-per-view is likely to reveal how the storyline unfolds.

Brock Lesnar drops Paul Heyman bombshell on WWE SmackDown

Amidst the existing confusion, Brock Lesnar dropped another bombshell on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. During the contract signing for the WWE Universal Championship, the Beast Incarnate signed the document without reading it, much to the surprise of Roman Reigns. In response, the Head of the Table told him that he must be some kind of 'dumb***' to have signed the contract without even reading it.

After hearing Reigns' reply, Lesnar smirked and told him that he already read 'the damn contract with his advocate, Paul Heyman.' The Beast Incarnate's response removed the smile off Reign's face, with Heyman looking worried.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 details

Location: Mohammed Abdu Arena, Saudi Arabia

Day & Date: Thursday, 21 October 2021

Time: 9:30 PM IST

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the show. The event will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English and on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD in Hindi. As for the live streaming, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live updates of all feuds can be tracked on the social media handles of WWE.