Broncos Vs Eels Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, National Rugby League Live

The Brisbane Broncos will square off against the Parramatta Eels at the Suncorp Stadium on Friday, March 12. The National Rugby League Week 1 game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 8:05 PM local time (2:35 PM IST). Here's a look at the Broncos vs Eels team news, live stream details and out prediction ahead of their season opener.

Broncos vs Eels game preview

The Brisbane Broncos went into the COVID-19 break last year as one of only 6 teams with a 2-0 record and looked set to earn a finals berth, with the potential to make a deep run into September, or October as it ended up being. However, they went on a disastrous run, winning just one out of their 19 games after play resumed in what was undoubtedly rock bottom for a once-proud club. New head coach Kevin Walters' will now hope to start his reign on a positive note when his team welcome the Eels in Week 1 of the NRL.

Meanwhile, the Parramatta Eels won their first 5 matches last season but fizzled out towards the end of the campaign. The Eels failed to capitalise on their top four finish with Brad Arthur’s side struggling defensively in their two losses in the finals, conceding 74 points in those games. However, they will be hoping to compete at the right end of the ladder once again this season.

Broncos vs Eels team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Broncos, Kotoni Staggs, Jesse Arthars and Dale Copley are on the treatment table while Payne Haas is suspended for the clash against the Eels. For the Eels, Bryce Cartwright and Michael Oldfield are ruled out due to injury while Michael Jennings and Marata Niukore are suspended for their season opener.

Broncos vs Eels prediction

The Eels head into the game on Friday as favourites on paper but it remains to be seen how Kevin Walters will approach this game with the Broncos. Our prediction for the game, however, is a win for the Eels, who have won two out of their last three meetings against the Broncos.

National Rugby League live stream: Where to watch Broncos vs Eels live?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, the Broncos vs Eels live stream will be available on 'watchnrl.com' but fans will have to purchase a league pass to watch the games. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the UK, the game will broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Image Credits - Broncos, Eels Twitter