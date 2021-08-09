Bronze-medalist Lovlina Borgohain Lands In Delhi, Vows To Win Gold At Paris 2024

After the completion of the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian contingent on Monday landed in Delhi and headed directly to the facilitation ceremony which was organised by the Sports Authority of India. Now, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain who had to settle for a bronze medal after losing the 69kg welterweight semi-final 1 match 5-0 against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli has reiterated that she will try her level best to win gold at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Lovlina Borgohain lands in Delhi

After landing in Delhi, Lovlina Borgohain and the other India's Olympics contingent got a grand welcome. While talking to media outside Delhi airport, Lovlina stated that her next aim is to bag gold at Paris 2024.

"I want to say thank you to all. I am feeling good after coming back to India. I will try to change this bronze to gold. I want to bring a gold medal in Paris Olympics," Lovlina told reporters at the airport.

Earlier, Lovlina Borgohain in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had expressed the same.

"My main aim is winning the gold medal in Olympics. Apart from that, there are a lot of other games such as Asian Games, World Championship, Common Wealth Games and several others, in which I have to perform well," Lovlina Borgohain had said.

Lovlina Borgohain on her Tokyo Olympics journey

Speaking to Republic TV, bronze medalist Lovlina had also shared her Tokyo Olympics experience.

Sharing her experience of the Tokyo Olympics, the 23-year-old boxer had said, "The whole experience, so to say was not that great, because I was expecting a gold medal. Since the time I have heard of the Olympics and thought of a career in sports, I had always eyed the gold medal and I was very confident that I would win the gold medal. But I was really upset that I couldn't win a gold medal for India. Yes, I am happy that I won a medal, but I am not quite satisfied."

Lovlina Borgohain at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina won the bronze after losing the 69kg welterweight semi-final 1 match 5-0 against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. Despite her loss, Lovlina became only the second Indian female boxer and third overall to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012). The Assam-born boxer is the third Indian athlete to win a medal at this year's Olympics after Mirabai Chanu (Silver, weightlifting) and PV Sindhu (Bronze, badminton).

Lovlina lost the first round 5-0 as all the five judges in the panel raised their hands in Surmeneli's favour. Lovlina started off well in the second round but the Turkish boxer soon bounced back with a response to her powerful punches. Lovlina got five 9s, while her opponent managed to score five 10s to win the second round as well. In the third round, Surmeneli looked more aggressive but Lovlina fought until the bell rang. Surmeneli was crowned winner of the bout and was given a pass for the gold medal match, while Lovlina had to settle for bronze.

