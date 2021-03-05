BRS Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Boston Red Sox (BRS) will lock horns with the Tampa Bay Rays (TAB) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Friday, March 5 at 1:05 PM local time (11:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the Fenway South Park in Fort Myers, Florida. Here is our BRS vs TAB Dream11 prediction, top picks and BRS vs TAB Dream11 team.

BRS vs TAB Dream11 prediction: BRS vs TAB Dream11 team and preview

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently at the second spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Brandon Lowe and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing two. The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 2-3.

BRS vs TAB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, March 5, 2021

Time: 1:05 PM local time, 11:35 PM IST

Venue: Fenway South Par, Fort Myers, Florida

BRS vs TAB match prediction: Probable lineups

BRS vs TAB Dream11 team: Boston Red Sox probable playing 9

J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Jeisson Rosario, Alex Verdugo, Jonathan Arauz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Andriese, Ronaldo Hernandez

BRS vs TAB Dream11 team: Tampa Bay Rays probable playing 9

Manuel Margot, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Kevin Kiermaier, Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames, Joey Wendle, Tyler Glasnow, Mike Zunino

BRS vs TAB match prediction: BRS vs TAB Dream11 top picks

Boston Red Sox: Hunter Renfroe, Jonathan Arauz, Matt Andriese

Tampa Bay Rays: Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe, Mike Zunino

BRS vs TAB Dream11 prediction: BRS vs TAB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Hunter Renfroe, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Kevin Kiermaier, Alex Verdugo

Infielders: Brandon Lowe, Joey Wendle, Enrique Hernandez

Pitcher: Matt Andriese

Catcher: Mike Zunino

BRS vs TAB live: BRS vs TAB Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our BRS vs TAB Dream11 prediction is that the Tampa Bay Rays will come out on top in this contest.

Mastro(buoni) of None pic.twitter.com/PYj5d3zDp2 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 4, 2021

Note: The above BRS vs TAB playing 11, BRS vs TAB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRS vs TAB live and BRS vs TAB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

