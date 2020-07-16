Bubba Wallace Furious After Michael McDowell Wrecks His Car During All-Star Race Qualifier

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace was furious after Michael McDowell crashed into his car, rendering him unable to qualify for the NASCAR All-Star race. Before the Bubba Wallace crash, the 26-year-old was one of the favourites to make it to the All-Star race from The Open, from either racing his way into the event of winning the fan vote. However, since the Bubba Wallace wreck totally destroyed his car, he couldn't participate in the event, which ultimately was won by Chase Elliott who bagged a $1million paycheck.

A big crash involving @BubbaWallace and @Mc_Driver!



Our first caution of the night is out in the All-Star Open at @BMSupdates. pic.twitter.com/W8OoykuuFs — NASCAR Alerts (@NASCAR_Alerts) July 15, 2020

Bubba Wallace wreck: NASCAR star slams Michael McDowell, claims he's a joke after The Open crash

The Bubba Wallace crash occurred early in the NASCAR All-Star Open race when Michael McDowell in the No. 34 Ford appeared to turn Wallace in the No. 43 Chevrolet into the wall just 17 laps into the qualifying event. Wallace was evaluated and released from the infield care center, but he was furious with Michael McDowell over the crash. Before the Bubba Wallace wreck, the 26-year-old was in the lead to earn a spot in the All-Star Race and have a shot at the $1 million prize. Speaking to FOX Sports post-race, the NASCAR star launched a scathing attack at Michael McDowell, calling him a joke and said that the Bubba Wallace crash from his perspective was just disrespectful.

The 26-year-old was visibly upset with the Bubba Wallace crash and said that he did not even need to look at the replay of the crash and could not sum up his disgust at getting hooked by the right rear into the wall. Bubba Wallace said that he was looking forward to receiving a God-fearing text from 'one of the nicest guys in the garage' Michael McDowell, preaching and praising about respect. The 26-year-old was livid with the Bubba Wallace wreck, and according to TSJSports reporter Noah Lewis, it appears that the NASCAR star delivered his bumper to Michael McDowell team’s hauler at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Michael McDowell-Bubba Wallace wreck: NASCAR All-Star race results

The NASCAR All-Star race results on Wednesday (Thursday IST) saw Chase Elliott clinch his fist-ever All-Star win, beating stiff competition from Kyle Busch in the closing laps at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott and his father, Bill Elliott, join the father-son combination of Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. to have won the NASCAR All-Star race. Elliott led in 60 of the 140 laps of the Bristol Motor Speedway and ultimately had to hold off a hard-charging Busch with the winning margin between them sizing up to a mere .418 seconds. NASCAR 2020 season's driver standings leader Kevin Harvick finished third, followed by Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski and 2020 Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. Ryan Blaney, who led a race-high 72 laps, finished sixth. Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Aric Almirola, and Martin Truex Jr. respectively rounded off the rest of the top 10.

(Image Credit: Bubba Wallace Instagram)