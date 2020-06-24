Bubba Wallace Should Have Been Dragged Around With The Noose: Son Of Former NASCAR Driver

The NASCAR community has rallied around their only African-American driver Bubba Wallace Jr ever since a noose was found in his team's garage. However, amid the shocking Bubba Wallace noose story, there has been another disturbing claim made by Dustin Skinner, son of NASCAR legend Mike Skinner. Dustin reportedly slammed Wallace's activism stating that he wanted to see the 26-year-old 'dragged around the pits with the noose', congratulating the ones that left the noose in his team's garage at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Dustin Skinner makes disturbing comments on Bubba Wallace noose incident

Dustin Skinner, who participated in a solitary NASCAR race in 2008, shocked the world with his recent comments on Facebook. Skinner claimed that he has been watching NASCAR for the past 30 years, even before his father took part in any of the races. Having been a lifelong fan of NASCAR, Dustin was unhappy with Bubba Wallace's activism that led to the banning of Confederate Flags at NASCAR events. Dustin went as far as to applaud the ones who left the noose for Bubba Wallace in his team's garage, adding, "I wish they tied him up and dragged him around the NASCAR pits."

Dustin Skinner made these public remarks about Bubba Wallace and the noose. He is the son of Mike Skinner and a late model crew chief; he himself hasn’t raced since 2008. pic.twitter.com/nMfYrpsp67 — Cassie Fambro (@CassieFambro) June 22, 2020

Bubba Wallace noose story: Dustin Skinner apologizes for comments

The comments made by Dustin Skinner spread like wildfire on social media and the 35-year-old was quick to issue an apology for his harsh comments. However, Dustin clarified that his comments were never about Wallace's stance on racism but he 'merely didn't agree with Wallace's activism'. NASCAR legend and Dustin's father, Mike Skinner released a statement of his own on the comments made by his son.

Bubba Wallace noose story: Bubba Wallace FBI investigation confirms no evidence of hate crime

The Bubba Wallace FBI investigation claimed that the noose present in the garage was, in fact, lying around since 'last fall'. The Bubba Wallace FBI investigation concluded by stating that the noose was in no way aimed towards harming Wallace or any members of the Richard Petty Motorsports team. The Bubba Wallace hoax news was then trending on social media. It was reported that the NASCAR team had found a Bubba Wallace Serpentine belt in their garage and confused that with a noose.

Image Credits - AP