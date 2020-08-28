Bubba Wallace Slams Hypocrisy From Fans After Being Booed At Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has spoken against the existing racial discrimination present in the US and took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the Jacob Blake shooting. The 26-year-old has been at the forefront of NASCAR's support of the Black Lives Matter movement and has previously been embroiled in a war of words on social media. Bubba Wallace was one of the many who spurred the campaign for NASCAR's ban of the Confederate Flag earlier this year.

Bubba Wallace Twitter tirade: NASCAR star slams fan for hypocrisy

During the NASCAR All-Star Open event at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace was booed by the crowd while being introduced, according to AP auto racing reporter Jenna Fryer. Fans also cheered when the 26-year-old crashed into a wall 17 laps into the race. A Twitter user named Randy Clausen claimed that all the boos directed towards him at the Bristol Motor Speedway were because of him bringing politics into the sport and not his ability as a driver. Clausen claimed that if the NASCAR star can leave politics out of their beloved sport, he will be loved and cherished by the core fans.

One more thing @BubbaWallace ......do you not remember the boos you received @BMSupdates? The boos weren’t for you as a @NASCAR driver! The boos were for YOU bringing politics into our beloved sport! Be a @NASCAR driver and the core fans will love you again. There’s your W 🏁🏁🏁 — Randy Clausen (@randyclausen) August 28, 2020

Bubba Wallace responded to Clausen's claims in style by mentioning the support for US President Donald Trump during the Daytona 500. The 26-year-old slammed the hypocrisy and added that people ask him to leave politics out of NASCAR while drooling over Donald Trump's presence in Daytona this year. Wallace also referred to the Trump 2020 cars driven at races this year, in line with Donald Trump's re-election campaign and called the fans a 'bunch of clowns' for their unwarranted criticism.

I’m over hearing people say “leave politics out of NASCAR” when they are the same damn ones that were drooling over the fact of the BIGGEST political person being at the Daytona 500 this year. Same damn ones that love when the Trump car is on track..Buncha damn clowns!!🙄🤬 https://t.co/AdrrYoFxgb — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 28, 2020

Bubba Wallace Twitter response: NASCAR star believes they set the tone for sports after Jacob Blake shooting

Many of you are wondering “what will NASCAR do”....We set the tone for sports coming back during this pandemic. We stood up for change. We stood up for racial justice. We stood up for #GeorgeFloyd We stood up for #AhmaudArbery and #BreonnaTaylor. — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 28, 2020

Four NBA playoff series games, five MLS matches, three WNBA matches and three MLB games were called off on Wednesday, August 26, as players across all leagues protested the Jacob Blake shooting. Bubba Wallace took to Twitter to address the Jacob Blake shooting, and while NASCAR will not be boycotting the race on Sunday, they stand by the protests and will continue to stand up against racial injustice. The 26-year-old, the only top-tier African-American driver said that NASCAR's protests set the tone for other sports to follow and he will continue to support his brothers and sisters in the fight against inequality. Bubba Wallace added that by racing on Sunday, NASCAR is not turning away from their stand and will continue to stand or kneel together for what is right.

(Image Courtesy: Bubba Wallace Instagram)