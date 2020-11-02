Buccaneers Vs Giants Live Stream, Prediction, H2H, NFL Preview

The in-form Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New York Giants in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash. Tom Brady’s Bucs have steamrolled past oppositions in recent times, with their solid defence proving to be the star of the show. The Buccaneers vs Giants live stream will begin on Tuesday, November 3 at 6:45 am IST. Here is the Buccaneers vs Giants live stream information, the Buccaneers vs Giants h2h record and our Buccaneers vs Giants prediction ahead of the game.

FINALLY gameday pic.twitter.com/fhMuvaYtKa — New York Giants (@Giants) November 2, 2020

NFL scores: Buccaneers vs Giants preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) are the clear favourites coming into the Week 8 clash, with the Bucs having registered a comprehensive 45-20 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last time out. As has been the case in recent games, Tom Brady was the star of the show yet again, with the 43-year-old throwing for 369 yards. Tampa Bay is on a good run of form, with most of their victories based on a strong outing by the team’s defence. Chris Goodwin is the only major injury concern for the Bucs ahead of the game.

The New York Giants (1-6) on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways after blowing a 21-10 lead against the Eagles last time out. The game eventually finished in a 22-21 loss for the Giants, and they will be looking to rise to the occasion in their first "Monday Night Football" outing since Week 1.

The team also has a COVID-19 scare to deal with, after offensive lineman Will Hernandez was placed on the reserve list after testing positive for the virus. Other players who will miss out include Devonta Freeman, who has an ankle injury, while Adrian Colbert misses out with a shoulder problem.

Buccaneers vs Giants h2h record

The two sides have met each other 23 times including one postseason game, according to The Football Database. The New York Giants have the advantage when it comes to the Buccaneers vs Giants h2h record, with the side emerging victorious 16 times as compared to the Buccaneers’ seven victories. The two sides last met in 2019, when the New York Giants won the game 32-31.

Another opportunity tomorrow night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7d5YDM9mAo — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 2, 2020

How to watch Buccaneers vs Giants live?

Fans in the USA can watch the Buccaneers vs Giants live telecast on FOX Sports and the NFL Network. The Buccaneers vs Giants live stream will be available on fuboTV. In Canada, the Buccaneers vs Giants game will be available on DAZN. For fans in India, the Buccaneers vs Giants live stream will be available on FanCode.

Buccaneers vs Giants prediction

According to our prediction, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the game.

Image Credits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Instagram, New York Giants Instagram