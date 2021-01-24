Buccaneers Vs Packers Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Conference Championships & TV Details

As the Conference Championship games near, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a chance to make history. With the title in line, NFL fans are left with one question – Will Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers to a title? The top-seeded Packers edged past the Los Angeles Rams to reach the NFC Championship, while the Bucs (seeded fifth), beat the Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints.

That Friday before the NFC Championship Game feeling! 🔥#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/ZAHyQdtO6S — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 22, 2021

Buccaneers vs Packers live stream: How to watch Buccaneers vs Packers online?

US fans can stream the game via a Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV subscription, which offers access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. The Yahoo Sports app will also stream the games for US fans. The live broadcast in India will not be available on any channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NFL Game Pass (NFL App or site) to watch live games.

Buccaneers vs Packers TV channel

USA – FOX

Canada – CTV and RDS (TV), DAZN (Streaming)

UK – Sky Sports

Australia – Kayo Sports (streaming), 7Mate (TV)

Buccaneers vs Packers schedule and details

Day and date: Sunday, 3:05 PM EST (Monday, 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Buccaneers vs Packers preview

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are on 6-game stretches that are almost identical 😲 pic.twitter.com/fqYMNDBear — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 22, 2021

The Packers – who lost their NFC title last year – will do their best to beat Brady and Bucs while hosting their first championship game since 2007. This will also be the Buccaneers first NFC Championship Game since 2002. With Brady, Packers' Aaron Rodgers will also look to perform under pressure – not having made it to a Super Bowl in ten decades.

"It's the same thing as the Saints last week, having beaten us twice, pretty badly once, and we won that ballgame," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week. He added that one cannot fall into the same trap, and both teams are "better" now.

Other NFL games this weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship on Sunday, 6:40 PM EST (Monday, 5:10 AM IST) at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, United States.

Buccaneers vs Packers prediction

The Buccaneers will beat the Packers to head to the Super Bowl.

(Image credits: AP)