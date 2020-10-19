BUF Vs KAN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, NFL Live

Buffalo Bills will look to dust off the humiliating defeat against Tennessee Titans when they come up against reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. The Chiefs could not survive the Las Vegas Raiders' onslaught in their previous clash and surprisingly ended up on the losing side. The game against the Bills, therefore, is a chance at redemption for Andy Reid's Chiefs.

BUF vs KAN live: BUF vs KAN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Ralph Wilson Stadium

Date: Monday, October 19 (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 2.30 am IST

BUF vs KAN live: BUF vs KAN Dream11 prediction and preview

Despite the previous game's defeat against Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills still sit top of the AFC East with four victories. Aside from the setback against the Titans, the Bills have made a scintillating start to the NFL campaign this term. The Kansas City Chiefs are also in a similar situation, with four victories and one defeat. The Chiefs currently lead the AFC West.

BUF vs KAN Dream11 team news

The game, which was originally slated for Thursday, was pushed to Monday due to the coronavirus cases on either side. Mitchell Schwartz has been training with Kansas City Chiefs but is still a doubt for the game against Buffalo Bills. Sammy Watkins will be on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, Buffalo Bills have confirmed the unavailability of Dawson Knox due to a calf injury. The likes of John Brown, Matt Milano, Tre'Davious White and Quinton Spain are major doubts for the Monday night fixture.

BUF vs KAN Dream11 team

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (SP)

Running back: Taiwan Jones, Anthony Sherman, Antonio Williams, Zack Moss

Wide receiver: Cole Beasley, Marcus Kemp

Tight end: Deon Yelder

Defence: Deon Lacey, Charvarius Ward, Ben Niemann

BUF vs KAN match prediction and top picks

Buffalo Bills: Taiwan Jones, Cole Beasley

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Kemp

BUF vs KAN match prediction

Kansas City Chiefs start off as the favourites to win the game.

Note: The BUF vs KAN Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The BUF vs KAN Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: chiefs.com