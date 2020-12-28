BUF Vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NFL 2020 Game Preview

The Buffalo Bills (BUF) will square off against the New England Patriots (NEP) in the upcoming game of the NFL 2020 on Tuesday, December 29 at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 AM IST. Here is our BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and BUF vs NEP Dream11 team.

BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction: BUF vs NEP Dream11 team and preview

The Buffalo Bills are currently leading the NFL American Football Conference (East) standings. Devin Singletary and team have played 14 games so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing only three. The New England Patriots, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with a win-loss record of 6-8.

BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, December 29

Time: 6:45 AM IST

Venue: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

BUF vs NEP match prediction: Complete probable lineups

BUF vs NEP Dream11 team: Buffalo Bills probable playing 11

Josh Allen, Taiwan Jones, Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Andre Roberts, Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie, Dawson Knox, Josh Norman, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde

BUF vs NEP Dream11 team: New England Patriots probable playing 11

Cam Newton, James White, Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Matthew Slater, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Dalton Keene, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips

BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction: BUF vs NEP Dream11 top picks

Buffalo Bills: Devin Singletary, Andre Roberts, Dawson Knox

New England Patriots: Cam Newton, James White, Jason McCourty

BUF vs NEP match prediction: BUF vs NEP Dream11 team

Quarterback: Cam Newton

Running back: James White, Taiwan Jones, Sony Michel, Devin Singletary

Wide receiver: Matthew Slater, Andre Roberts, Damiere Byrd

Tight End: Dawson Knox

Defence: Jason McCourty, Josh Norman

BUF vs NEP live: BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction is that the New England Patriots will come out on top in this contest.

Patriots Saturday injury report & #BUFvsNE game statuses: https://t.co/hTHIUemUoy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 26, 2020

Note: The above BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction, BUF vs NEP playing 11, BUF vs NEP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUF vs NEP Dream11 team and BUF vs NEP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Patriots.com