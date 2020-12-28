BUF Vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NFL 2020 Game Preview

Quick links:
The Buffalo Bills (BUF) will square off against the New England Patriots (NEP) in the upcoming game of the NFL 2020 on Tuesday, December 29 at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 AM IST. Here is our BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and BUF vs NEP Dream11 team.
The Buffalo Bills are currently leading the NFL American Football Conference (East) standings. Devin Singletary and team have played 14 games so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing only three. The New England Patriots, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with a win-loss record of 6-8.
Josh Allen, Taiwan Jones, Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Andre Roberts, Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie, Dawson Knox, Josh Norman, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde
Cam Newton, James White, Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Matthew Slater, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Dalton Keene, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips
Considering the recent form of the teams, our BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction is that the New England Patriots will come out on top in this contest.
Patriots Saturday injury report & #BUFvsNE game statuses: https://t.co/hTHIUemUoy— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 26, 2020
Note: The above BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction, BUF vs NEP playing 11, BUF vs NEP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUF vs NEP Dream11 team and BUF vs NEP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
