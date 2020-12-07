BUF Vs SF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NFL 2020-21 Game Preview

The Buffalo Bills (BUF) take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Week 13 clash. The BUF vs SF live game will take place on Tuesday, December 8 at 6:45 AM IST. Fans can play the BUF vs SF Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our BUF vs SF Dream11 prediction, BUF vs SF Dream11 team and BUF vs SF top picks for the encounter.

BUF vs SF Dream11 prediction and preview

Both sides will be looking to move one step closer to the playoffs spot with a win in the BUF vs SF live clash. The Buffalo Bills are placed first in the AFC East table with an 8-3 record. They come into the game on the back of a 27-17 win against the Chargers.

The San Francisco 49ers on the other hand are placed last in the NFC West standings. They have a 5-6 record this season but enter the BUF vs SF in solid momentum. They beat the Rams 23-20 in their last encounter.

BUF vs SF full squad

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm, Taiwan Jones, Zack Moss, Devin Singletary, T.J. Yeldon, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Stefon Diggs, Jake Kumerow, Isaiah McKenzie, Andre Roberts, Reggie Gilliam, Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft, Lee Smith, Mitch Morse, Ike Boettger, Jon Feliciano, Brian Winters, Ryan Bates, Dion Dawkins, Ty Nsekhe, Daryl Williams, Mario Addison, AJ Epenesa, Jerry Hughes, Darryl Johnson, Trent Murphy, Vernon Butler, Quinton Jefferson, Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Justin Zimmer, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Andre Smith, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Josh Norman, Levi Wallace, Tre’Davious White, Micah Hyde, Jaquan Johnson, Dean Marlowe, Jordan Poyer, Tyler Bass, Corey Bojorquez, Reid Ferguson

San Francisco 49ers: C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens, Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon, Raheem Mostert, Austin Walter, Jeff Wilson Jr., Kyle Juszczyk, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, River Cracraft, Richie James, Deebo Samuel, Trent Taylor, Ross Dwelley, Jordan Reed, Charlie Woerner, Hroniss Grasu, Tom Compton, Laken Tomlinson, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey, Colton McKivitz, Justin Skule, Trent Williams, Arik Armstead, Kerry Hyder Jr., Dion Jordan, Kentavius Street, Jordan Willis, Kevin Givens, D.J. Jones, Javon Kinlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Dre Greenlaw, Joe Walker, Fred Warner, Dontae Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley, Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, Jimmie Ward, K’Waun Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Marcell Harris, Tarvarius Moore, Kai Nacua, Robbie Gould, Mitch Wishnowsky, Taybor Pepper, Kevin White

BUF vs SF Dream11 team

Here is the BUF vs SF Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Captain: Josh Allen

Vice-Captain: Cole Beasley

Quarterback: Josh Allen

Running Back: Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon

Wide Receiver: Richie James, Cole Beasley, Stefon Diggs

Tight End: Jordan Reed, Tyler Kroft

Defence: Fred Warner, Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds

BUF vs SF Dream11 team top picks

Here are the top picks for the BUF vs SF Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley

San Francisco 49ers: Jerick McKinnon, Richie James, Fred Warner

BUF vs SF match prediction

According to our BUF vs SF match prediction, the Buffalo Bills will win the game.

Note - The above BUF vs SF Dream11 match prediction, BUF vs SF Dream11 team and BUF vs SF top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUF vs SF Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Buffalo Bills Instagram, San Francisco 49ers Instagram