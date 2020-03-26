Bugzy Malone Accident: Part-time Boxer KSI Tweets In Support After Horrific Bike Crash

British rapper Bugzy Malone suffered a horrific bike accident last night after his vehicle reportedly rammed into an Audi 4. According to the CCTV footage, the biker believed to be Bugzy Malone was sporting an orange jacket and it helped the officials identify him after he was found lying severely injured on the street. Famous YouTuber and part-time boxer KSI went on to show his concern for Bugzy Malone by tweeting out a heartful message.

Bugzy Malone accident: KSI tweets for Bugzy Malone bike crash

I’m praying for you fam, please don’t die on us @TheBugzyMalone — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) March 25, 2020

The unfortunate Bugzy Malone accident has stunned fans all over the world amidst the ongoing medical crisis. While most of the countries around the world are under lockdown to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, four top-ten UK albums scorer Bugzy Malone was out on his bike in Greater Manchester area. According to a report by The Sun, Bugzy Malone crashed his bike with an Audi A4 and fell off with the vehicle. Two brothers Waqas Mahmood (34), and Shahbaz Arif Mahmood (28) reportedly saw the incident and rushed to help Bugzy Malone.

Bugzy Malone accident: Bugzy Malone bike crash Video clip

Bugzy Malone after the accident pic.twitter.com/GnVFF4A1Tf — J2Sav4U (@J2SAV4U) March 25, 2020

Bugzy Malone accident: Bugzy Malone bike crash update

During an interview with The Sun, Arif and Waqas revealed that they saw a person lying on the road and he was on his own. They further said that the man (Bugzy Malone) was sporting an orange jacket. "The car and the quad had an accident, the car was smoking. It was parked in the middle of the road. It's a residential road that leads onto the motorway. We saw the driver. He was out of the car and on his phone to the police” said the witnesses.

Bugzy Malone accident: Bugzy Malone bike crash (Bugzy Malone health update)

According to the medical staff, the injuries are not life-threatening for Bugzy Malone. However, they will keep him under observation for a few days. Apart from KSI, several other celebrities all over the world have shown their concern for Bugzy Malone via social media.

Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Bugzy Malone.



Wishing you a quick recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/xGQQ3Dk87f — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 26, 2020

(Image courtesy: KSI and Bugzy Malone/// Social Media)