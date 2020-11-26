Caeleb Dressel 'the Next Michael Phelps' Breaks Two World Records In One Hour: Watch

US swimmer Caeleb Dressel lived up to his tag of the next Michael Phelps as he wrote his name into the record books in the space of just 40 minutes last weekend. The 24-year-old helped his team Cali Condors to a win in the International Swimming League's second season's grand final in Budapest. In the process, Dressel broke two world records inside an hour, showcasing his credentials as one of the finest swimmers on the planet.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Swim Venue Ready And Now Comes Hard Part: COVID-19

Dressel world records: US swimmer breaks two world records in one hour

Caeleb Dressel had an eventful weekend as he reinforced his credentials as one of the best swimmers on the planet by helping his side win the International Swimming League (ISL) in Budapest. The 24-year-old broke the previous 100-meter butterfly world record of 48.08 seconds, managing it in 47.78s, pushed by previous holder Chad Le Clos. Dressel's effort meant that he became the first to finish the 100-meter butterfly in under 48 seconds.

Also Read: American Swimmer Caeleb Dressel BREAKS Ryan Lochte's 100 IM World Record: WATCH

However, the two-time Olympic Gold Medallist wasn't done yet as 40 minutes later he returned to the pool to break another world record. Dressel set the 50-meter freestyle world record of 20.16, bettering his own effort of 20.24 at the ISL last year in December.

The twin Dressel world records come just a week after he became the first swimmer ever to dip under 50 seconds in the 100-meter individual medley. The 24-year-old finished with a time of 49.88s, almost half a second off the previous record set by the Russian Vladimir Morozov (50.26) in September 2018 at Eindhoven.

Also Read: 2-time Olympic Champion Perkins New Swimming Australia Head

Caeleb Dressel had quite the weekend in @iswimleague.



He broke not one, but TWO world records in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter butterfly. pic.twitter.com/Q0Kf98wsLh — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 23, 2020

ISL 2020 has witnessed 300 swimmers compete in a 'bio-bubble' in Budapest for the past six weeks, as a safety measure because of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to BBC Sport, Caeleb Dressel said that this was the most fun he had while swimming. The US swimmer said that he has had a great time in the bio-secure bubble so far and believes his double- world record day was an iconic moment in his career. The two-time Olympic Gold medallist said that he has learned a lot during ISL 2020 and is very pleased to have had the opportunity.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics May Allow Foreign Fans; There Will Be Rules

Caeleb Dressel swimming career

Caeleb Dressel burst onto the scene in the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning two gold medals in relays. Since his Rio heroics, the 24-year-old has gone on to win 13 golds medals and two silvers at the last two World Aquatic Championships. Dressel is expected to be one of the biggest stars at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 after the event was postponed to next year owing to the pandemic.

(Image Courtesy: International Swimming League Twitter)