Last Updated:

California 'supermom' Takes Incredible One-handed Catch While Holding Baby | WATCH

The woman in the video has been identified as Lexy Whitmore, who was attending the game between San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs on June 10.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
California, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, MLB, mom takes catch, California woman takes catch, best catch, best catch in baseball, Lexy Whitmore

(Image Credit: Padres/Twitter)


In an incredible moment, a woman managed to catch a foul ball with just one hand during a baseball game in the United States. What grabbed everyone's attention is that the woman took the catch while holding her baby in the other hand. A video that is now going viral on social media, shows the woman taking an impressive catch with just one hand while holding her baby in another. The incident occurred during an MLB game between San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs. The video was shared by the Padres on its official Twitter handle and since then it has been viewed more than 5,67,000 times. 

The woman in the video has been identified as Lexy Whitmore, who was attending the game between San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs on June 10. 30-year-old Lexy had gone to see the match with her mother and two children, including a three-month-old toddler named Maverick. When Lexy made the viral catch she was also holding her son Maverick on the other hand. Lexy credited her nine-year-old daughter named Lily for the incredible catch. Lexy said her daughter has recently started playing softball, adding "whenever I practice catching with her, I am always holding Maverick in the other hand". As far as the game is concerned, Chicago Cubs defeated San Diego Padres 3-1.

READ | Kevin Pietersen thinks Ravi Bishnoi's catch is the greatest in the history of the IPL

Netizens impressed

Netizens have showered the comment section of the viral post with heartfelt messages for the mother, appreciating her incredible multitasking and catching skills. "Okay.  First off, nicely done -- especially with a baby in hand.  I will say it wasn't a flyball hit foul or a liner into the stands.  Still...gotta give credit where it's due.  Nice job, mama," one user wrote. "The collective shared joy of the surrounding fans when someone makes a good foul ball grab is one of the purest things in sports," another individual commented. 

READ | IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi takes 'catch of the season', dives to dismiss Narine

(Image Credit: Padres/Twitter)

READ | IPL 2021: KL Rahul names man behind Ravi Bishnoi taking 'Catch Of The Season'
READ | Sachin Tendulkar takes catch off Wasim Akram's bowling in 25-year-old match in SL: WATCH
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND