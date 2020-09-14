Cam Newton Honours Chadwick Boseman With 'Wakanda Forever' Celebration After First Pats TD

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton surely knows how to celebrate a touchdown. Making his first start as a Patriots quarterback, against Miami Dolphins, Newton dedicated his first touchdown to actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last month after a battle with cancer.

Cam Newton and his 'Wakanda Forever' celebration

Cam Newton scored his first touchdown in Patriots colours during the opening minutes of the second quarter after he rushed to the end zone from the right side of the four-yard line. The former Carolina Panthers star appeared to be in good form as he completed the touchdown with relative ease and then proceeded to honour Chadwick Boseman's legacy as the 'Black Panther' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After scoring the touchdown, Newton faced the back of the end zone and put his arms together to form an 'X,' similar to the 'Wakanda Forever' salute, popularised by Black Panther in MCU. The 31-year-old later posted a black-and-white picture of his celebration to Instagram with the caption "Wakanda Forever."

Chadwick Boseman, 43, passed away on August 28 after a long-term battle with colon cancer. Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer back in 2016, which he continued to treat using several methods even while continuing to work on multiple projects. The cancer progressed to stage IV this year, which eventually led to his death.

Chadwick Boseman was first introduced as Black Panther in 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War. He later reprised the titular role in the 2018 film, Black Panther, which was a major commercial success. The 43-year-old reprised his role as the king of Wakanda, a fictional nation in Africa, in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, his last film, will be posthumously released sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.

Dolphins vs Patriots highlights

Coming back to the game, Patriots started their 2020 NFL season with a comfortable 21-11 win over the Dolphins. Cam Newton threw for 155 yards but failed to find any touchdowns with his passes. He, however, starred as a rushing QB, running for 75 yards on 15 carries, for two touchdowns. Newton's 75 yards were the most by a Patriots quarterback since Steve Grogan (81 yards) in 1977. Newton's arrival gives a new dimension to Bill Belichick's men after the departure of Tom Brady, who made his name with his long-range passes down the field.

The Patriots will head to Seattle Seahawks this coming Sunday for their Week 2 game.

(Image Credits: New England Patriots Twitter Handle)