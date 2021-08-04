Canadian Athlete Receives Marriage Proposal After Winning A Silver At Olympics; WATCH

The Tokyo Olympics is filled with thrilling moments. In one such wonderful moment, Canada’s silver winning Olympic diver Jennifer Abel, who had struck a hit in both her personal and professional lives. No one could have imagined that as soon as she returns with the silver medal in her hand, she will also have a romantic proposal with a diamond ring waiting for her.

Abel had won a silver medal for Canada in the three-meter synchronised diving event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She returned to Canada along with her teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu on Monday. She was awaited by her boyfriend with a diamond ring. Abel’s boyfriend is boxer David Lemieux.

Canadian athlete receives a beautiful welcome after winning a silver at Olympics

The beautiful moment when he kneels down to propose to her, with a cheer from people around, was captured in a video, was later shared by Olympics Twitter handle. The whole incident occurred at Trudeau airport where he had come to pick a silver medalist. A shocked Jennifer, could not control her emotions and she teared up as she nodded a yes. The couple got cheered by friends, family and onlookers. The video was originally shared by Team Canada on its Twitter handle with a caption, “From an Olympic medal in Tokyo to a diamond ring back home, @JennAbel91 has a lot to celebrate ”

From an Olympic medal 🥈 in Tokyo to a diamond ring 💍 back home 🇨🇦, @JennAbel91 has a lot to celebrate 🥰



🎥: @JennAbel91 / Instagram pic.twitter.com/xUOB5vsy70 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 4, 2021

Later the same video was shared by Olympics Twitter handle, and wrote, “An unforgettable few days for Jennifer Abel. Congratulations.”

Later, Abel also confirmed the same on her Instagram channel where she wrote that she has said a yes to her soulmate, for the wedding. Along with a picture and her viral video, she wrote, “I said YES to my soulmate🤍💍.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from all ends for her, her fans wrote beautiful messages for her in the comment section of her post. This is the fourth time when Abel has participated in the Olympics. Her maiden appearance was as a 16-year-old at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Canada has till now earned around 15 medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020, with four gold, four silver and seven bronze medals. Canada stands at 15th position with China leading the charts, followed by United States, Japan and Great Britain.

(Image: Instagram)