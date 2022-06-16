Canadian GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying And Main Race

After an outstanding 1-2 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend, Red Bull Racing and their drivers have a great opportunity to extend their lead in both the Drivers' as well as the Constructors' Championship when they take to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada.

The Canadian Grand Prix will take place from June 17 to 19. Ahead of what promises to be yet another exciting race with plenty of drama, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the full Canadian GP 2022 schedule and live streaming details.

Canadian GP 2022 schedule (IST timings)

Free Practice 1: 11:30 PM on Friday, June 17 to 12:30 AM on Saturday, June 18

Free Practice 2: 2:30 AM to 3:30 AM on Saturday, June 18

Free Practice 3: 10:30 PM to 11:30 PM on Saturday, June 18

Qualifying: 1:30 AM to 2:30 AM on Sunday, June 19

Main Race: 11:30 PM on Sunday, June 19 to 1:30 AM on Monday, June 20

The incident that ultimately decided the result last time out in Canada... 👀#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/iYV5GccDdT — Formula 1 (@F1) June 16, 2022

How to watch F1 2022 races live in India?

Fans wanting to watch all the sessions and the main race of the Canadian GP 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

Canadian GP live streaming details in UK (BST timings)

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Canadian GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. Below are the timings of all the sessions and the main race:

Free Practice 1: 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, June 17

Free Practice 2: 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM on Friday, June 17

Free Practice 3: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, June 18

Qualifying: 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Saturday, June 18

Main Race: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 19

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch all the sessions and the main race of the Canadian GP 2022 race weekend. Below are the timings of all the sessions and the main race:

Free Practice 1: 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET on Friday, June 17

Free Practice 2: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET on Friday, June 17

Free Practice 3: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 18

Qualifying: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 18

Main Race: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 19