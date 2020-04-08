Canadian GP Postponed Indefinitely; New Dates After A Revision In F1 Calendar

Formula One has announced that the Canadian Grand Prix has been indefinitely postponed and the new dates will be announced after the authorities revise the annual calendar when scheduling of the races is clearer. Canadian GP was scheduled to take place on June 14.

The 2020 Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed — Formula 1 (@F1) April 7, 2020

A statement released on Tuesday read, "This postponement was not a decision that was taken lightly or easily. Over the past month, we have been in constant communication with Formula 1 and representatives from the city of Montréal, Tourism Montreal and both provincial and federal governments. We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities. Our thoughts and most sincere thanks go to the men and women working tirelessly to keep us healthy, safe and fed during these uncertain times.”

Earlier, the promoters of the race had stated that they were delighted with the prospect of hosting the inaugural race of the season. No Formula One race has taken place this year, with races either being cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

F1 had earlier announced that all concerned authorities and the teams have agreed to delay the introduction of the 2021 technical regulations by a year to 2022. The postponement will decrease the financial burden on the teams. “All parties further discussed the current situation of the 2020 championship and how the sport will react to the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the FIA in a statement.

Multiple countries around the world are facing supply issues of critical medical equipment and in order to fill the gap, seven UK based Formula One teams have come together to manufacture and deliver respiratory devices to support the national need. The teams have come together for 'Project Pitlane'.

The teams who are a part of this initiative are - Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, BWT Racing Point F1 Team, Haas F1 Team, McLaren F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Renault DP World F1 Team, and Williams Racing.

'Project Pitlane' will pool resources and capabilities of its member teams to greatest effect, focusing on the core skills of the F1 industry: rapid design, prototype manufacture, test, and skilled assembly. The engineering, technology and design capabilities of these teams add more value to the final product.

