Canelo Alvarez Moves Up Division To Fight For Dmitry Bivol's WBA Light-heavyweight Title

British promoter Eddie Hearn took to his official Twitter handle on the early hours of Saturday and announced the current IBF, WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez’s upcoming title match. Having defeated Caleb Plant in the super-middleweight title unification match last November, the 31-year-old Mexican boxer is now set to move up divisions to fight against the undefeated WBA light-heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol of Russia. Meanwhile, both boxing superstars will fight for the 175-pound title on May 7.

Announcing the fight on Friday, Eddie Hearn said, “This is a special day! Honoured to announce a multi fight deal with P4P King @canelo - first up he challenges @bivol_d for his WBA Light Heavyweight World title on May 7 live on @daznboxing - Press conference next Wednesday in San Diego!”. Hearn is the chairman of Matchroom Sport, who have signed a multi-fight deal with the Mexican.

Will Alvarez fight Gennady Golovkin after Dmitry Bivol?

Meanwhile, Michael Benson of talkSport, reported that Alvarez has signed a two-fight deal with Matchroom and DAZN. The tweet from Benson on Saturday also mentioned that Bivol is the first opponent of Alvarez, while fans may see him fighting against Gennady Golovkin in September if both fighters win their upcoming matches. Mike Coppinger of ESPN, later put out a tweet saying that sources have said Matchroom’s deal with Canelo can become a three-fight deal as the boxer and his manager/trainer are planning the third bout in December. As per the sources, Alvarez’s deal with Hearn could be worth up to USD 160 million if the third fight goes on to take place.

Following his impressive win against Plant in November 2021, Canelo took his professional boxing record to 57 wins, one loss and two draws with 39 knockouts. His upcoming rival Bivol is currently undefeated with a record of 19 wins with 11 knockouts. At the same time, Canelo’s possible opponent in September, Golovkin has a record of 41-1-1 with 36 knockouts. While the Russian boxer Bivol makes his fourth title defense against Canelo, having earned the title back in 2019, the 39-year-old Golovkin is finalizing a deal against the WBA champion Ryota Murata. Golovkin will fight against Canelo only if he defeats Murata, in the bought expected to be held in April.

(Image: AP)