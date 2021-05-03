Canelo Alvarez Reckons Jake, Logan Paul Could ‘Get Killed’ For Taking Boxing Lightly

Canelo Alvarez recently fired a dire warning to brothers Jake and Logan Paul, claiming that the YouTubers-turned-boxers could be “killed” if they continue fighting. The duo has taken the sport by storm in the past few years as they have been at the vanguard of the recent trend for internet celebrities to enter the boxing ring. While Logan Paul boasts an underwhelming boxing record of 0-1, getting defeated by fellow YouTuber KSI in his debut bout, Jake Paul has moved on to fighting real professionals, rather than other influencers. Last month, the 24-year-old shocked the world by defeating retired MMA great Ben Askren in the first round. Here is the more on the Jake Paul next fight and Canelo Alvarez's comments on the Jake Paul boxing career so far -

Logan Paul next fight: Logan set to fight Mayweather

Despite the loss, Logan Paul went on to sign a contract to fight the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout on June 6, 2021. And considering the popularity both the fighters have, the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather event is one of the most talked-about topics of recent time in the boxing fraternity. Some might even say that the hype of the special exhibition bout has also shadowed the upcoming event which Canelo Alvarez is going to headline against Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders. The duo will collide in a title unification bout on May 8.

Logan Paul next fight: Alvarez on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

Talking about the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather clash, Saul told Graham Bensinger that the bout is “stupid” and is not relevant to the actual sport. He then slammed both the fighters, calming that they are just fighting for money and are not taking any risk by fighting in a pro-bout, which is considered more challenging because of its rules.

Jake Paul boxing: Alvarez warns Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Later, Canelo Alvarez claimed that despite all the glitz and attention, the Paul brothers are putting themselves in extremely dangerous situations against elite boxers. Saul even slammed the commission for letting the YouTubers fight, calming that they will be responsible if either of the two gets “killed” in the ring. “They could get them killed. This is not a soccer game, they could get them killed. Why do they give licences to people who have never in their life even thrown a punch? There's a death, the commission will be responsible. Why? Because they issued the licence for the fight,” he added.

