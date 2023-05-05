Canelo Alvarez Set To Make Home Debut; Calls Upcoming Title Defense 'the Perfect Moment'

Canelo Alvarez, an established Mexican boxer, is heading to his native country after nearly a decade to face British rival John Ryder and defend his undisputed super middleweight championship. The match will go down in Alvarez’s hometown Guadalajara on May 6, 2023, at the Akron Stadium in front of a 55,000 gathering.

On one end, Canelo Alvarez is the favorite to win this match and also holds on to his WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO belts against the British opponent Ryder. In his overall career, Alvarez has played 62 matches in which he has won 58 matches, whereas he has been on the losing side on two occasions, and the other matches have ended in a draw.

The event will take place just one day after Mexico’s yearly celebration of ‘Cinco de Mayo,’ which they celebrate to remember the win they achieved against the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza.

The Mexican boxing champion sounds ecstatic to fight in front of his home crowd and recalled the days when he used to sell ice cream alongside his father before becoming a world champion.

'I am very proud and happy to bring this fight to Guadalajara': Alvarez

"I am very proud and happy to bring this fight to Guadalajara and give people some of the experience I have elsewhere as the world's best. It's the right time. A long time ago I wanted to fight in Guadalajara, but I think this is the right time, the perfect fight to bring to Guadalajara", Canelo Alvarez told the reporters at a training camp in San Diego, California.

However, Canelo Alvarez till now has had a mixed 2022 and will step into the ring for the first time in the year 2023. Alvarez, who was unbeaten since 2013, got defeated by Russia’s Dmitry Bivol on May 7, 2022, but made a winning return in his next fight against Kazakhstani professional boxer Gennady Golovkin.

Speaking of Alvarez’s opponent John Ryder, the British Professional boxer has remained unbeaten since the year 2020, and now in his whole career, he has taken part in 37 fights, wherein he won 32 of them, whereas he has seen the face of loss five times.