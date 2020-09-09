Canelo Alvarez Sues Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions & DAZN For Breach Of Contract

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez made headlines on Wednesday after he decided to sue promoter Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN over an alleged breach of contract. The 30-year-old had signed a 10-fight, $350 million deal with DAZN in October 2018, touted as one of the biggest contracts in boxing history. However, Canelo Alvarez claims damages in his lawsuit worth a staggering $280m from Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions for breaching terms in the contract.

Canelo Alvarez case: Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN sued over alleged breach of contract

According to The Athletic, Canelo Alvarez was guaranteed to bag $35 million per fight but was offered roughly half that amount by DAZN executives after the first two fights arguing that the star boxer failed to fight a premier opponent. Canelo Alvarez subsequently asked his longtime promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions to find him a new broadcaster which they failed to. The 30-year-old claims that his promoter was unable to find one and as a result, they're party to the Canelo Alvarez case, as he looks to sever ties with both DAZN and Oscar De La Hoya.

BREAKING: Canelo Alvarez filed suit vs. Oscar De La Hoya, GBP & DAZN today in Los Angeles Federal Court, a copy of which @TheAthletic obtained.



“I’m not scared of any opponent in the ring, and I’m not going to let failures of my broadcaster or promotors keep me out of the ring” — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 9, 2020

The lawsuit also claims that Canelo Alvarez was paid the promised amount for the Fielding bout and a pair of 2019 victories over Danny Jacobs and Sergey Kovalev. However, Alvarez accuses DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions of failing to propose adequate plans for his 2020 fights, despite his willingness to consider offers in good faith for payments below the guaranteed amount in light of the financial crisis amidst by the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to The Athletic, Alvarez said that he aims to get back into the ring as soon as he can. He added that the failures of his broadcaster or promoters won't keep him out of the ring and he wants to give his fans the show they deserve.

The lawsuit is a massive blow to all parties involved, especially Canelo Alvarez who will go more than a year without a fight due to the case. The 30-year-old missed out on his bouts against Billy Joe Saunders in May and then Gennadiy Golovkin because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is unlikely to take the ring this year. In the long term, the lawsuit could also lead to a divorce between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya. For DAZN, the fall out with Alvarez could lead to a major crisis, considering the streaming company had made a splash in 2018 when they entered the US Market. DAZN's idea was to start with combat sports before moving into partnerships with the NFL, NBA and MLB, but that plan looks bleak at the moment.

(Image Courtesy: Oscar De La Hoya Instagram)