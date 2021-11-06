Canelo Alvarez Vs Caleb Plant Live Stream: How To Watch Boxing Fight In USA, UK & India?

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are all set to take on each other on Saturday night for the undisputed super middleweight championship. The much-awaited boxing clash will take place at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In the match, Alvarez will defend his WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles, while Plant will put his IBF super-middleweight title on the line.

While the pay-per-view event will begin live at 6:30 AM IST on November 7, the Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant feud is expected to begin no earlier than 9:00 AM IST. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at how to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream in India, the US and the UK.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream details in India

Unfortunately for Indian fans, there is no live stream or telecast available for the boxing fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant.

How to watch boxing live in the UK?

Since this is a pay-per-view event, fans in the UK will need to purchase it for £19.95 to watch it on the BT Sports Box Office site. The match will be available to watch on television, via a computer or on the mobile phone. While the pay-per-view event will begin live at 1 AM GMT on Sunday, November 7, the Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant feud is not expected to begin earlier than 4 AM GMT.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream details in the US

Meanwhile, in the United States, the full pay-per-view match card can be bought for $79.99 from either Showtime or Sling TV. Between the two, Sling is the better option as it also offers an entire month's free subscription worth $35 with the purchase. While the pay-per-view event will commence live at 9 PM ET on Saturday, November 6, the Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant feud is not expected to begin earlier than 12 AM ET on Sunday, November 7.

Other boxing fights from pay-per-view event

Andre Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez - Co-main event

Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez

Elvis Rodríguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero

Jose Manuel Gomez vs. Jose Antonio Meza

Joselito Velazquez vs. Gilberto Mendoza

Rances Barthelemy vs. Gustavo David Vittori

Jan Salvatierra vs. Fernando Diaz