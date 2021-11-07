Canelo Alvarez Vs Caleb Plant: Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao React To Super Middleweight Bout

Canelo Alvarez took on Caleb Plant on Saturday night to decide the first undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing history. The bout, which took place in Las Vegas and had several high-profile eyeballs watching closely, saw Alvarez stop Plant from becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion.

Alvarez won the match in the 11th round after striking multiple blows to Plant, who in the end, fell on the floor with his arms wide open in what looked like a conscious surrender. With the victory, the Mexican boxer added Plant's IBF title to his cabinet, which was already full of WBA, WBC, and WBO belts.

Several celebrities, including Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao, turned to social media to react to the super middleweight fight, which was won by Alvarez by a technical knockout (TKO). Former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao took to Twitter to congratulate Alvarez for becoming the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion in the sport's history. He further added that Plant put up a great fight but Alvarez was too good for him. American boxer Danny Garcia said that Alvarez closed the show like a "true champ".

Congratulations to the pound for pound king, @canelo, on making boxing history as the first undisputed super middleweight champion ever. Plant put up a great fight but Canelo is just too good. Boxing is in great hands. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) November 7, 2021

Congrats to Canelo he closed the show like a true champ. Respect to Plant. — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) November 7, 2021

Canelo wow — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 7, 2021

Canelo was excellent tonight. Welcome to the club 🤪 🥊 #UNDISPUTED 👑 — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) November 7, 2021

Canelo is me at 168..facts — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) November 7, 2021

Mike Tyson reacts to the Canelo Vs. Plant clash

Meanwhile, former boxing legend Mike Tyson was asked to predict the result of the Canelo vs Plant match, to which he responded, "I believe Canelo is going to knock him out!" Tyson was present at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the bout between Canelo and Plant took place on Saturday.

"I believe Canelo is going to knock him out!" 💥@MikeTyson has given us his official prediction for Canelo vs. Plant! 🥊



Watch #CaneloPlant on BT Sport Box Office ➡️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/r4jeCK2yPZ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 5, 2021

The high-octane clash was revealed in September 2021 after Alvarez officially announced it on his Instagram page. The game was beautifully set up after the two fighters engaged in an onstage scuffle at a press conference, where Alvarez pushed Plant and then threw a punch at him following the American boxer's attempt to hit him in the face. The two fighters were seen talking trash to each other when they came face to face to be weighed before the super-middleweight unification fight.

Image: AP