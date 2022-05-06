Canelo Alvarez Vs Dmitry Bivol: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, Live Streaming Details

The undisputed supper middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez is moving up to the light heavyweight division to fight against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol at the Toshiba Plaza in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas on May 6, local time.

Alvarez defeated Caleb Plant in his last PPV appearance and added Plant’s IBF title to his own WBC, WBA and WBO belts. Dmitry Bivol meanwhile, is coming off a win against Umar Salamov in November 2021, where he defended his title.

Alvarez has a record of 57-1-2, with 39 KOs so far in his boxing career, and his lone professional defeat came against Floyd Mayweather back in 2013. Ten of his last 13 fights have been for the titles of his opponents and this displays the fighting mentality he has. If Canelo wins, and if Gennady Golovkin defeats Ryota Murata in April, Alvarez and Golovkin will go on to complete their trilogy.

Having said that, the PPV will also feature Scott Alexander and Zhilei Zhang's heavyweight match, alongside Montana Love and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela's super lightweight match.

Welterweights Shakhram Giyasov and Christian Gomez are also due for a bout at the PPV alongside the flyweight match between Joselito Velazquez and Jose Soto. There are four more exciting matches for the PPV at the T Mobile Arena and here's a look at the full match card.

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Full match card

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol- WBA light heavyweight title match

Scott Alexander vs. Zhilei Zhang- Heavyweight match

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela- Super lightweight match

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez- Welterweight match

Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto- Flyweight match

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva- Middleweight match

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vincente Scharbaai- Lightweight match

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa- Super featherweight match

Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos- Super lightweight match

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Date, Venue and Timings

Date: May 7 in the US, May 8 in India

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Starting time: 8 PM ET on Saturday, 5:30 AM IST on Sunday

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Live streaming details

Boxing fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol PPV on DAZN.com. At the same time, fight fans in the United Kingdom and the United States can watch the event on DAZN PPV, at $59.99 for current DAZN subscribers. Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol will be available on the DAZN app and also on DAZN.com.

(Image: AP)