Canelo Alvarez Vs GGG 3: Schedule, Fight Card, Live Streaming Details, Time, Date, Venue

The boxing fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin is the most talked-about match right now and the rivalry between the two is likely to come to an end this weekend following the completion of the trilogy bout. To spice up the contest, Alvarez has put his undisputed super-middleweight title on the line. The initial rematch took place four years ago and Canelo is a heavy favourite to secure a second victory after the first match ended in a split draw while Alvarez won he second bout. We take a look at live streaming details about Canelo Alvarez vs GGG 3 trilogy bout.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin: Where is the boxing bout taking place?

The Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin match is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17 (Sunday, September 18 IST).

Where to catch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin live broadcast in India?

The live broadcast of the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin match will not be happening in India

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 how to watch the bout online

For fans in India there is no platform to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 live streaming. The bout will be available only on DAZN

Where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 bout in US?

For fans in US The Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 match will be available on DAZN with the main event is expected to get underway by 11:00PM ET.

Where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 bout in UK

Fans in UK can watch the entire Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 fight at 4 a.m. BST on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin match card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 for the undisputed super middleweight title

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez for the WBC super flyweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado; Super middleweight

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway; Middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo; Super middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza; Lightweight

Aaron Apone vs. Fernando Molina; Super lightweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley; Super flyweight