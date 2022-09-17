Canelo Alvarez Vs GGG 3: Schedule, Fight Card, Live Streaming Details, Time, Date, Venue

Quick links:
Image: WBCboxing/Instagram
The boxing fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin is the most talked-about match right now and the rivalry between the two is likely to come to an end this weekend following the completion of the trilogy bout. To spice up the contest, Alvarez has put his undisputed super-middleweight title on the line. The initial rematch took place four years ago and Canelo is a heavy favourite to secure a second victory after the first match ended in a split draw while Alvarez won he second bout. We take a look at live streaming details about Canelo Alvarez vs GGG 3 trilogy bout.
The Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin match is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17 (Sunday, September 18 IST).
The live broadcast of the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin match will not be happening in India
For fans in India there is no platform to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 live streaming. The bout will be available only on DAZN
For fans in US The Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 match will be available on DAZN with the main event is expected to get underway by 11:00PM ET.
Fans in UK can watch the entire Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 fight at 4 a.m. BST on DAZN.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 for the undisputed super middleweight title
Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez for the WBC super flyweight title
Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado; Super middleweight
Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway; Middleweight
Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo; Super middleweight
Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza; Lightweight
Aaron Apone vs. Fernando Molina; Super lightweight
Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley; Super flyweight