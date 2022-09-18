Canelo Vs Golovkin Results: Alvarez Retains Titles, Promises To Defeat Bivol Next; WATCH

The long-running rivalry between boxing greats Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin concluded on Saturday night, with the trilogy fight between the boxers. Alvarez picked up a decision win to retain his super middleweight titles and ended the rivalry that last for a total of 36 rounds over the last five years. With the win, the Mexican boxing superstar bettered his stellar professional record to 58-2 after 62 fights in total.

The victory marked the 58th win of Canelo’s illustrious career after he won his last fight in the light heavyweight division to Dmitry Bivol. Canelo has won multiple world championships in four weight classes and currently holds the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring magazine super middleweight titles. Revealing his thoughts after the match, Canelo shed light on the rivalry against Golovkin, before revealing plans about his future.

What did Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin say after the match?

Speaking in the post-fight interview, Canelo said to a supportive Vegas crowd that he is glad to have shared the ring with Golovkin. “He’s a strong fighter. For me, I’m just glad to share the ring with him. He’s a really good fighter. I’m glad to be involved in that kind of fight.” It is pertinent to mention that Golovkin is currently 40-year-old and has a record of 42-2 in his professional career.

Canelo and GGG embrace in the middle of the ring 👏#CaneloGGG3 pic.twitter.com/MCe21KTCUa — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 18, 2022

Shedding his thoughts about the super middleweight bout, Golovkin said, “Everybody knows this is high level, the best fight for boxing. Look at his face. Look at my face. It’s high level because we trained well, and this shows that we did a very good fight, very good quality.” Meanwhile, Canelo went on to thank the Vegas crowd and as per DAZN, he claimed that he will defeat Dmitry Bivol next.

Canelo Alvarez eyes victory against Dmitry Bivol

Prior to the trilogy fight against Golovkin, Canelo stepped up to the light heavyweight division in May this year. Looking to add more glory to his title-laden career, Canelo was drawn against Bivol, with the WBA light heavyweight title in line. However, the Mexican suffered the second loss of his career after Bivol was awarded the decision win on May 7, 2022.

Canelo vs Golovkin 3: Full Results