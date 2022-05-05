'Cannot Bat With You, You Run Too Fast': Maxwell Complains To Virat Kohli After Run-out

Royal Challengers Bangalore earned two valuable points and climbed to fourth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. RCB successfully defended their first innings score of 173 runs by restricting the MS Dhoni-led side at 160/8 in 20 overs. After the win, RCB took to their social media handles and shared an after-match video, where allrounder Glenn Maxwell can be seen complaining to Virat Kohli for running him out.

"I cannot bat with you, you run too fast. You hit ones and two's, I don't,” Maxwell said to Kohli in the RCB dressing room. Earlier in the first innings of the match, Maxwell has dismissed in the final ball of the ninth over through a run-out as Kohli looked to steal a quick single. While it initially looked like Maxwell would make it to the crease, a small moment of indecision cost the Australian allrounder his wicket. Following Maxwell, Kohli also returned to the pavilion in the next over as RCB were reduced to 79/3 in 9.5 overs.

Glenn Maxwell contributes with two wickets in the 2nd innings

However, a magical innings of 42 runs in 27 balls by Mahipal Lomror, supported by 21 and 26* runs by Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB reach a total of 173. CSK spinner Maheesh Theekshana’s figures of 3/27 in four overs was the best from the defending champions. Meanwhile in the second innings, showcasing his bowling abilities, Maxwell returned with the figures of 2/22 in four overs.

Speaking about his bowling effort in the video shared by RCB, Maxwell said, “I knew that the conditions would need a few more overs of finger spin. So, with the conditions the way they were, I was able to get out there for a few hours and just be another option, I suppose, for Faf to use and just tried to bowl fast off-spin, pitched on the stumps and hopefully let them make the mistakes. Very fortunate to get two right-handers out, when the plan was to bowl to lefties”.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI