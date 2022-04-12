'Can't Defend With Fists': Ukrainian Boxing Legend Klitschko Makes Appeal For More Weapons

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has appealed to other countries to supply the war-hit Ukraine with more weapons, citing that the country cannot defend itself against the Russian invasion using fists. Wladimir and his brother Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital Ukraine, took up arms in late February after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine. The war entered its 48th day on Tuesday and thousands of civilian deaths have been reported so far, with the no. of people who fled the country already across 4 million.

Meanwhile, speaking to ABC News Sunday, Klitschko said, “First and mostly, we need weapons. We cannot defend our country with our fists,” on being asked about what can bring peace to Ukraine. He further added that economically isolating Russia will also help Ukraine to stop the blood shed. “Every cent and every trade that you do with Russia and every cent that Russia is getting, they're using for weapons to kill us, Ukrainians,” the former world heavyweight champion added.

The 46-year-old then issued a warning by saying that if Russia succeeds in invading Ukraine, the rest of the world will face a huge threat as the Russian will roll further if not stopped. "If we fail, the rest of the world, the free world will fail,” he added. In the meantime, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko also weighed in his thoughts in favor of what his brother said.

What did Vitali Klitschko say?

Speaking to ABC News Sunday, Vitali said, “That's why we appreciate for humanitarian support, for political support and weapon support. It's very, very important for us in this critical time and we see who [are] real friends of Ukraine”. The Russian troops pulled out of Kyiv last week, which brought an end to six weeks of struggle to claim the city.

Over 10,000 civilians were killed by the Russian troops, while they looked to capture the strategic southern port of Mariupol. Speaking to The Associated Press, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said, “Mobile crematoriums have arrived in the form of trucks: You open it, and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned”. Mariupol saw some of the heaviest attacks from land, sea and air by the Russian military.w