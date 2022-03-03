Indian wushu player Sadia Tariq, who won a gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars event late last month, spoke exclusively to Republic TV about her historic victory on Thursday. Sadia, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, took first place in Russia following a convincing victory. The 15-year-old, who is a two-time Junior National Wushu Championship gold medallist, emerged victorious in Moscow amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Sadia told Republic TV that the situation in Russia was difficult, but she handled it well, adding that "people helped". Sadia stated that her final fight was against a Russian opponent and that she was nervous leading up to the fight. Sadia claimed that she did well and earned the gold medal, admitting that she cried after winning.

She went on to thank her coaches for assisting her in reaching this incredible goal. Sadia also discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter remark, claiming she was "shocked" when she saw it.

"I was in complete shock because I never imagined something like this would happen. I saw PM Modi's tweet after my gold medal bout was over. It boosted me even further and I was like, 'Wow, how did this happen?'," Sadia said when asked about PM Modi's acknowledgment tweet.

"I cannot express what I felt after the win. The first thing that I did was I cried. I just can't explain how happy I am," Sadia added while speaking about her historic win.

Sadia shares her thought on Russia-Ukraine war

While speaking to Republic TV, Sadia not only talked about her historic gold medal win in Moscow but also shared her thoughts on the war in Europe. Sadia expressed her concerns regarding the Indian students currently stuck in Ukraine and requested the authorities to evacuate them as soon as possible. Sadia further added that she hoped for the return of "peace" and "normalcy" in the region.

Sadia has made a name for herself: Coach Kuldeep Handoo

Sadia was trained by Kuldeep Handoo - a Dronacharya Awardee, and the Indian team's coach. Handoo also spoke to Republic TV about Sadia's historic win. Handoo said Sadia couldn't get enough chance due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but she has now made a name for herself. Handoo revealed that the next target for Sadia is to win gold at Youth Asian Games.

Sadia had noted after her victory in Moscow that it was her first opportunity to compete at the international level and that it felt great to earn a gold medal for her country. Sadia said she was overjoyed when she got the chance to carry the Indian flag on her shoulders after winning the gold medal.

She expressed her gratitude to her federation as well as the Sports Authority of India for their unwavering support during her journey. She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the tweet he posted after her victory.

