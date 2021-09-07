'Can’t Hear You Over My 7 Olympic Medals': Gymnast Simone Biles Claps Back At Critics

American gymnast Simone Biles hits back at her critics in an Instagram post who called her a quitter. During the Tokyo Olympics 2020, she shocked the sporting world by withdrawing from the all-around competition in July, citing the reason as mental health issues. Despite receiving support from her followers, she also got accused of ‘quitting’ and ‘abandoning’ her teammates. She won the silver medal in the women’s team final and later withdrew from the individual all-around, uneven bars, vault, and floor exercise finals of the global sporting event. As cited by the 24-year-old gymnast, she was suffering from ‘the twisties’- a mental block that causes gymnasts to feel like they are lost in the air. She later returned in time for the balance beam final and earned herself a bronze medal.

Simone Biles strikes back at critics

In the Instagram post by Biles on Sunday, she put out a message as to why she took the decision of dropping out of the individual all-around, uneven bars, vault, and floor exercise finals. Biles started the message, overwhelmed with the fact that it has already been a month since the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She said she didn’t plan her Olympics campaign the way it happened but she wouldn’t change anything for the world. She expressed pride in the career she has had this far and admitted the recent Olympics do not erase her past accomplishments, neither they define who she is as an athlete.

Biles further defended herself by saying, the way she has pushed herself in the past few years, the word ‘quitter’ doesn’t even exist in her vocabulary. She further pointed out she didn’t hear the voice of the people who called her a ‘quitter’, over her seven Olympics medal. In the conclusion of her post, she expressed pride in being tied with the most decorated gymnast ever as well as the most decorated American gymnast.

Simone Biles had returned home from the 2016 Rio Olympics with five medals, out of which four were gold medals. She won individual gold medals in the all-around, vault, and floor events. She won a bronze medal in the balance beam event, and also a gold medal as part of the US team that won the team event in Rio. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, she was being regarded as the favorite to win the most medals.

(Image Source: AP)