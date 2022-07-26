Captain Vikram Batra: How His Love For Table Tennis At Age 10 Paved Way For Kargil Glory

India commemorates the country’s win over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War on July 26 every year, a day which marks the historic win for the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay 1999. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully evicted Pakistani invaders from high outposts in Ladakh’s Kargil, after two months of the high-intensity war. The Kargil 1999 war resulted in over 500 Indian soldiers sacrificing their lives for the country, which also included the Param Vir Chakra award winner, Captain Vikram Batra.

Commonly known as the ‘Tiger of Drass’, Vikram Batra is known all over the country for his heroic contribution to India’s Kargil win and also for sacrificing his life at the young age of 24 years old. It would be safe to say that Batra’s contribution to India in the war is known by all, but everyone might not know that he had a strong connection with the sport of table tennis in his childhood. Born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, Vikram and his twin brother Vishal were into sports from a young age.

Vikram Batra's connection with table tennis

Batra represented his school and college in various sporting events in the discipline of table tennis and Karate. Both brothers represented their school in table tennis at the All India KVS Nationals.

Vishal Batra once mentioned that Vikram became the school champion in table tennis for five consecutive years. At the same time, Batra was also a green belt holder in Karate and also attended a national level Karate camp in Manali.

"Both of us started playing table tennis at the age of ten. It’s another story that Vikram went on to become the school champion for five consecutive years. But I’d like to believe that I had a big hand in that. After all, I chose to lose to him in the semi-finals in the fifth year so that he could make the school record. But deep in my heart, I know that my brother—Shershah of Kargil—was a winner right from the start," reads a Facebook post shared by his younger brother, Vishal.

This added more character to his personality besides his excellence in academics as he went on to join the Air Wing of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in his first year of college, studying B.Sc Medical Sciences at the DAV College in Chandigarh. He then went on to become the best NCC Air Wing cadet of the Punjab Directorate in the North Zone during the Inter-State NCC Camp. Courtesy of this, Batra was selected to undergo a 40-day para trooping training with his NCC Air Wing unit at Pinjore Airfield and Flying Club.

Captain Vikram Batra took part in the 1994 Republic Day parade as an NCC cadet

Batra then attained the rank of Senior Under Officer in his NCC unit after qualifying for the ‘C’ certificate. It should be noted that Batra took part in the Republic Day parade in 1994 as an NCC cadet, where he made up his mind to join the Army. Batra graduated in 1995 and took admission in MA English at the Panjab University, in order to prepare for the Combined Defense Services (CDS) exam.

Batra passed the CDS entrance in 1996 and was among the top 35 candidates in the Order of Merit after his interview at the Services Selection Board (SSB) in Allahabad. After studying Master's for a year (1995-96), he left the university and joined the Indian Military Academy. Following his graduation from the IMA in December 1997, Batra was commissioned into the 13th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (13 JAK Rif) as a lieutenant.

(Image: PTI)