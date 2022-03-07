Captured Russian Soldier 'felt Shame' After Favourite Ukrainian Boxers Signed Up To Fight

The ongoing Russia Ukraine war has forced some of the Ukraine athletes to take up arms and fight in order to save their homeland. Former boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko have also picked up arms and joined the Ukrainian army to serve their country. One of the captured Russian military soldiers has recently admitted that he was "100 per cent wrong" about Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine after seeing his favourite boxers take up arms against him.

Russia Ukraine war: Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko join Army

According to a report by Talksports a video which was released by Ukrainian outlet unian.ua, sees the captured soldier explained how state media painted Ukraine as a country in need of rescuing from the grip of nationalists and Nazis. He said “We were told that Ukraine allegedly… we were told this while being in Russia via media that Ukraine is dominated literally – I’m 100% wrong now don’t judge too harshly – Ukraine’s territory is dominated by fascists’ regime nationalists, Nazis have seized power. Sometimes we got something from some other sources, we could do a little analysis but we had some doubts, we did not know the situation for sure.”

He further said after entering Ukraine he saw an address from Usyk and Lomachenko which made him realise what was actually happening. “I personally, just when we entered this territory when I watched the address of the professional boxers, your boxers. Back home I always loved watching them, Usyk and Lomachenko, are my favourites. I mean that when I say it. These people are just ready to take arms. They said ‘we didn’t call you here and I feel shame that we came to this country.”

Oleksandr Usyk's message for Russian President Vladimir Putin

Earlier Heavyweight champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Oleksandr Usyk who is set to face Britain's Anthony Joshua in a rematch in May or June decided to pick up arms and joined the territorial defence battalion. While addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin on social media Oleksandr Usyk had asked him to stop this war by just sitting down and doing negotiations with Ukraine without claims. He further said that the kids, wives, grannies in Ukraine are hiding in the basements. so please stop the war.