Jermiah Braswell Arrest Video Shows Cops Pulling NFL Rookie Out Of Lake Before Cuffing Him

Arizona Cardinals rookie Jermiah Braswell's NFL career has suffered a major setback after the wide receiver was released by the Cardinals this week. Jermiah Braswell was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed his car into Lake Erie this past Saturday. Braswell, who went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft was promptly cut from the Cardinals roster.

Also Read | Tom Brady's Cheeky Reminder For Julian Edelman After WR Welcomes Cam Newton To Patriots

Jermiah Braswell arrest video; Jermiah Braswell handcuffed by cops

Per reports, Jermiah Braswell crashed his Camaro into the lake near Conlan Road in Put-in-Bay around 6:30 PM local time on Saturday. Reports confirm that the former NFL rookie was speeding in the area before his car went off the road. The car skid through a grassy area and went "off an embankment". Braswell was alone in his car and no one was injured in the accident.

According to TMZ Sport, the Youngstown State University alumnus was pulled out of the water by the police officers. He had a tough time communicating with the authorities as Braswell was slurring his words and was unable to recollect what happened. He had to take a portable breath test which determined his blood-alcohol level exceeded the state's legal limit. Subsequently, he was arrested and was charged with DUI.

Also Read | Rugby Sevens World Series Canceled; NZ Awarded Titles

Jermiah Braswell arrest video

The Jermiah Braswell arrest video has been all over the internet ever since TMZ Sport released it late Tuesday. The footage shows how intoxicated Jermiah Braswell was when he was pulled out of the water from the car which hadn't submerged at the time. The Jermiah Braswell arrest video shows Braswell being ordered to step out of the Camaro by multiple police officers.

The ex-NFL rookie struggled to walk towards the officers before eventually being put in cuffs by one of the Put-In-Bay PD officers. While most of what Jermiah Braswell was trying to explain to the cops remained unclear, he was heard telling the officers: "Honestly, I play for the NFL, dawg.” Braswell insisted he was not drunk. Multiple sobriety tests followed after which Braswell was taken to the station.

Also Read | OL Reign And Sky Blue Play To Scoreless Draw

Jermiah Braswell arrest video; watch

A native of Toledo, Ohio, Jermiah Braswell played 40 games for Youngstown State University in four seasons. He received for 986 yards and completed 11 touchdowns.

Also Read | Yankees Optimistic Judge, Paxton, Hicks, Stanton Healthy

(Image Credits: Jermiah Braswell Instagram Handle)