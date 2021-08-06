Carl Lewis Slams US Men's Relay Team Performance At Olympics; 'a Total Embarrassment'

The US men's 4x100m relay team failed to make it to the finals of the Tokyo Olympics, in an event they dominated for decades, after finishing sixth in triggering a massive reaction. US Sprinting legend Carl Lewis came out with heavy criticism against the US men's 4x100m relay team calling it a "total embarrassment."

The United States quartet consisting of Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker, Trayvon Bromell and Cravon Gillespie finished sixth in their heat in 38.10 seconds. China won the heat in 37.92, with Canada ending second, just two thousand of a second behind, while Italy finished third in 37.95 to qualify for the final.

Ahead of the team, the US were Germany, who finished fourth at 38.06 and Ghana who finished fifth at 38.08. And Carl Lewis, two-times Olympic and three-time world sprint relay gold winner slammed the US men's 4x100m relay sprinters on social media. “The USA team did everything wrong,” the nine-time Olympic champ (with two medals in the relay) posted on Twitter. “The passing system is wrong, athletes running the wrong legs and it was clear that there was no leadership. It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the (Amateur Athletic Union) kids I saw.” he wrote.

The US men's 4x100m relay hasn't won gold since Sydney, 2000 or any other since they won silver in Athens in 2004. They did finish second in London, 2012 but had to return the silver after Tyson Gay’s doping suspension. Again in 2016, despite ending third, the US team did not win a medal as they were disqualified for a bad pass which is a changeover offence. And now, for the first time since the Olympic final in 2008 has the US men's 4x100m relay failed to make it to the final round.

USA's record in men's 4x100m relay

USA's fastest record in men's 4x100m relay is held by Christian Coleman, Justin Gatlin, Mike Rodgers and Noah Lyles (37.10), which also is the third-fastest time in history. During the World Athletics Championships, this feat was achieved at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar, on October 5, 2019.

Image Credits: AP