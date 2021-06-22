Carl Nassib's Contract, Stats And NFL Career With Browns, Bucs And Raiders So Far

This week, the world saw Las Vegas Raiders star Carl Nassib come out as gay – the first active NFL player to do so. Unsurprisingly, his video statement drew in a lot of support from fans and players alike. Nassib, who is currently with his third NFL team, is signed to a multi-million dollar contract. Here is a look at the players' contract, Carl Nassib stats and other details.

Carl Nassib's contract: Details of Carl Nassib's Raiders deal

In March 2020, Nassib had signed a three-year deal with the Raiders. The contract is worth $25 million. This includes a guaranteed $16,750,000 and an average salary of $8.4 million. This year, he earned a $3,500,000 base salary along with a $5,750,000 bonus and a workout bonus worth $250,000. This will carry a cap hit of $4,900,000 along with a dead cap value of $9,250,000.

Carl Nassib's NFL career

Nassib will be playing his sixth NFL season this year. He started his journey with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 as a third-round draft pick. He ended up playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years before his current three-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Who is Carl Nassib's partner?

"Just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest," Nassib added. "I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for". The 28-year-old NFL icon posted the coming out video on Instagram, gaining support from his followers.

"I'm a pretty private person so I hope that you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary, but until then I'm going to do my best to cultivate a culture that's accepting and compassionate".

Additionally, he will be donating money to The Trevor Project – which is a suicide prevention service for the LGBTQ+ community in the USA. Other NFL players, including Raiders owner Mark Davis, also reacted positively, stating that it is his personal decision. "These are personal decisions. It's 2021, and he's a Raider. If he's happy, I'm happy. It takes courage. I thought we got to the point where this wasn't [a prominent news story]. It doesn't change my opinion of him as a man or as a Raider".

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell added that the NFL family is "proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters". He added that he hopes these statements are no longer newsworthy, and they will all "march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community".

It is noteworthy that before this, defensive end Michael Sam had come out in 2014 when he was drafted by the St Louis Rams. However, he did not make it to the final roster after playing in the pre-season.

(Image credits: AP)