Carlos Sainz’ Father Suffers Massive Crash During Extreme E-racing, Issues Health Update

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz’s father Sainz Snr also known as Carlos, was hospitalised after suffering a crash in the Extreme E race event on Thursday. Sainz driving for Acciona| Sainz XE collided with Rosberg X Racing driver Johan Kristoffersson in the early stages of the race. The team issued a statement which read, “This afternoon, Carlos Sainz was hit by another car when he was leading the Final of the Island X-Prix in Sardinia. As a consequence of the impact, the car of the ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team rolled over in a heavy crash. Carlos was able to leave the car on his own and remained conscious. The driver was then taken to the hospital for medical checks, as a precaution. The team will issue updates about his status in due time.”

Carlos Sainz Sr issues an update on his health

Sainz later released a statement regarding his health but also expressed his disappointment over the punishment handed out to other drivers involved in the crash which he felt was too lenient. His statement read, "Luckily all medical checks were fine and i have been released from the hospital, although I feel quite a lot of pain. I am disappointed nevertheless with what happened on the track and even so more with the fact that there was only a 30-second penalty for who caused this big accident. In over 40 years in motorsports, this is one of the most this serious actions that I have ever seen without an exemplary penalty. Thanks a lot to everyone for your message of support". Sainz is a two-time World Rally Championship winner ... and has received numerous awards for his success in racing.

Carlos Sainz jr position in F1 Drivers standings

Carlos Sainz jr is fourth in the drivers’ standings and is 11 points behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Max Verstappen continues to lead the points table with 181 points to his name, having already earned seven podium finishes, Sergio Perez reduced the gap between him and Verstappen by finishing at P2, his sixth podium finish of the year. On the other hand, Mercedes driver George Russell, who suffered a DNF due to the Lap 1 incident with Zhou, sits 5th in the standings with 111 points to his credit, followed by Hamilton with 93 points.

British Grand Prix: Updated F1 2022 Constructors championship standings

Speaking about the Constructors championship standings, Red Bull leads the points table with 328 points, followed by Ferrari and Mercedes with 265 and 204 points respectively. Meanwhile, one of the best highlights from the British GP was Haas youngster Mick Schumacher picking up his first-ever points with the team, following a P8 finish, after a brief battle with Verstappen for P7. Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel finished 9th after starting the race from the back and added valuable points to his and the team’s tally.