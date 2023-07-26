Carroll’s 2-run triple in the 8th rallies Diamondbacks past Cardinals 3-1 to snap a 5-game skid

Pinch-hitter Corbin Carroll’s two-run triple capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Arizona rallied late to win for just the third time in 11 games since the All-Star break.

Trailing 1-0, Arizona tied it in the eighth off JoJo Romero (2-1), who had retired the side in order in the seventh in relief of Steven Matz. Ketel Marte led off with a triple to the gap in left-center and scored when Jake McCarthy punched a single up the middle through St. Louis’ drawn-in infield.

OTHER NEWS

Chris Stratton relieved and retired two batters but walked pinch-hitter Dominic Canzone before Carroll, batting for Emmanuel Rivera, drove one to the center-field wall, where Dylan Carlson could not make the play.

Kyle Nelson (5-2) got one out in the eighth inning. Kevin Ginkel pitched the ninth for his third save.

Merrill Kelly returned from the injured list for Arizona and went six innings, giving up just one run on four hits. The right-hander, who threw 86 pitches, last appeared in a game June 24 before being sidelined with right calf inflammation.

Matz pitched six shutout innings, giving up five hits, walking one and striking out six.

The Cardinals’ run scored on a double steal in the third. Brendan Donovan doubled past the first-base bag with one out and moved to third on Paul Goldschmidt’s bloop single to right. With a full count on Nolan Arenado, Goldschmidt took off for second. Arenado struck out and catcher Carson Kelly threw to second, while Donovan ran home and beat the return throw.

To make room for Kelly, the Diamondbacks designated right-hander José Ruiz for assignment.

WEB GEMS

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made two fine catches in left field for Arizona. He went back to the warning track in left field to take an extra-base hit away from Donovan leading off the game, and with a runner on second for St. Louis and two outs in the sixth, Gurriel ventured all the way over to the 413-foot sign in left-center to haul in Tyler O’Neill’s drive.

GOOD WORK

Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright was honored by the Diamondbacks before the game. The 18-year veteran, retiring after the season, was presented with a $5,000 donation to his foundation, Big League Impact, which provides clean water, education and other amenities to communities.

NEXT

Jack Flaherty (7-6, 4.39) starts for St. Louis against fellow RHP Zac Gallen (11-4, 3.18) in Wednesday’s series finale.

Image: AP