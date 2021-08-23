India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar sent his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Paralympics on Monday, asking the country to back the 54 athletes that were going to Tokyo for the event. Tendulkar stated that these men and women had 'extraordinary abilities' and are real-life heroes of the country. He further urged that it is time that the nation starts celebrating Paralympics with the same enthusiasm as other Olympians or cricketers.

In a statement, Tendulkar said, "It is time for the Paralympics and I would like to appeal to all Indians to get behind our contingent of 54 athletes in Tokyo. I have always believed that these women and men are not athletes with special abilities. Rather, they are women and men of extraordinary ability who are all real life heroes for each one of us." "Their journeys are an eye-opener to what women and men can do with passion, commitment and determination and serve as inspiration for every one of us. I have always believed that if we can celebrate our Paralympic athletes in the very same manner that we celebrate our Olympic heroes and our cricketers, we can become a better society," he remarked.

Sachin Tendulkar also stated that it was important for India to celebrate each and every member of the Indian contingent for Paralympics 2020 irrespective of whether or not they win a medal. "I will watch each athlete with the same interest whether they make it to the podium or not. Each of them are great role models and to see them perform for India and do it all for the Tricolor is in itself a great sense of satisfaction for the country," he said.

He also lauded the government for launching various initiatives that had helped India embrace the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. "I have been delighted to see India embrace the Paralympics this year, the very welcome initiatives of the government and corporates working in partnership and on their own in different aspects of extending support to our sportspersons are all steps in the right direction," he concluded.

Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony

After the culmination of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 which saw India's best-ever performance, the country is now looking forward to the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, which will take place from August 24 to September 5. Eleven Indian members will participate in the Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony- six officials from the Indian contingent and five athletes. Even though there is no cap on the number of athletes participating in the opening ceremony, only five out of the seven who have reached Tokyo will participate from India. Of the seven athletes, two table tennis players-- Sonal Patel and Bhavina Patel, have to compete on Wednesday as a result, they will not be a part of the ceremony in which Japanese Emperor Naruhito will declare the Games Open.

(With PTI Inputs)