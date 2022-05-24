'Centre Investing A Lot In Sports, Players Making India Proud': Sports Min Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, said that the Government of India is investing a lot in the sports sector for the welfare of the players. Praising the athletes, he added that whatever the government is doing is its responsibility but the way players have been performing and winning back to back medals is making India proud.

Anurag Thakur made this remark during the felicitation program that was organised for World Champion Boxer Nikhat Zareen and Bronze medalists Manisha Moun & Parveen along with the entire Indian contingent.

"Government of India (GOI) is doing a lot of investments in the sports sector to help our players. Whatever the government is doing is because of its responsibility, but what our players have been doing by winning back to back medals in several competitions is making the country proud," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

During the felicitation program, boxer Nikhat Zareen said, "I am very happy to have won a gold medal for my country, this is just a start. I have a bigger responsibility now and will work even harder as I know the competition level of the Olympics; will try to bring gold. I'm glad to have won unanimously."

Women's World Boxing Championship 2022

India's top female boxer Nikhat Zareen scripted history by registering an emphatic 5-0 victory over Jitpong Jutamas to become only the fifth Indian woman to win gold at the Women's World Boxing Championship. She defeated her Thai counterpart in the flyweight (52 kg) category in Istanbul on May 19.

Nikhat Zareen was utterly dominant against Jitpong Jutamas as she out-punched her Thai opponent to claim an outstanding unanimous 5-0 verdict.

As a result of her monumental victory, she joins the elite list of six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006) as the other boxers who have won the prestigious gold medal in boxing.

Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 Cr prize post India's Thomas Cup win

Earlier, Anurag Thakur extended his wishes to the Indian men’s badminton team for their historic milestone of winning the Thomas Cup for the first time.

Taking to Twitter, the Sports Minister wrote, “HISTORY CREATED ! Congratulations to the Indian men’s badminton team’s for winning the Thomas Cup! This extraordinary feat, with successive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation".

Thakur further added that the men’s team will be rewarded Rs 1 crore for their huge win. “As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (3-0) to win its st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat! Congratulations Team India!!," he added.

