CHA Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Handball League Game Preview

Chambery (CHA) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will collide in the upcoming match of the French Handball League on Tuesday, March 23 at 8:30 PM local time (Wednesday, March 24 at 1:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the Le Phare in Chambery, France. Here is our CHA vs PSG Dream11 prediction and CHA vs PSG Dream11 team.

CHA vs PSG Dream11 prediction: CHA vs PSG Dream11 team and preview

Paris Saint-Germain are currently leading the French Handball League standings with 34 points. Mikkel Hansen and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Chambery, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the table with 17 points and a win-loss record of 7-5 (three draws).

Paris Saint-Germain are huge fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from Chambery. PSG fans have huge expectations from Vincent Gerard, Mikkel Hansen and Kamil Syprzak, while CHA would want Julien Meyer, Alejandro Costoya and Queido Traore to shine.

CHA vs PSG live: CHA vs PSG Dream11 team and schedule

France date and time: Tuesday, March 23 at 8:30 PM

India date and time: Wednesday, March 24 at 1:00 AM

Venue: Le Phare, Chambery, France

CHA vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 7

CHA vs PSG Dream11 team: Chambery Probable playing 7

Julien Meyer, Gerdas Babarskas, Alejandro Costoya, Jean-Loup Faustin, Arthur Anquetil, Hugo Brouzet, Queido Traore

CHA vs PSG Dream11 team: Paris Saint-Germain Probable playing 7

Vincent Gerard, Mikkel Hansen, Nedim Remili, Dainis Kristopans, Kamil Syprzak, Mathieu Grebille, Henrik Toft Hansen

CHA vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Chambery: Julien Meyer, Alejandro Costoya, Queido Traore

Paris Saint-Germain: Vincent Gerard, Mikkel Hansen, Kamil Syprzak

CHA vs PSG Dream11 prediction: CHA vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Vincent Gerard

Defenders: Mikkel Hansen, Dainis Kristopans, Alejandro Costoya

Forwards: Kamil Syprzak, Henrik Toft Hansen, Queido Traore

CHA vs PSG live: CHA vs PSG match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our CHA vs PSG Dream11 prediction is that Paris Saint-Germain will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CHA vs PSG Dream11 prediction and CHA vs PSG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CHA vs PSG Dream11 team and CHA vs PSG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: PSGHandball/ Twitter