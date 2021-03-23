CHA Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Handball League Game Preview

Quick links:
Chambery (CHA) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will collide in the upcoming match of the French Handball League on Tuesday, March 23 at 8:30 PM local time (Wednesday, March 24 at 1:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the Le Phare in Chambery, France. Here is our CHA vs PSG Dream11 prediction and CHA vs PSG Dream11 team.
Paris Saint-Germain are currently leading the French Handball League standings with 34 points. Mikkel Hansen and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Chambery, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the table with 17 points and a win-loss record of 7-5 (three draws).
Paris Saint-Germain are huge fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from Chambery. PSG fans have huge expectations from Vincent Gerard, Mikkel Hansen and Kamil Syprzak, while CHA would want Julien Meyer, Alejandro Costoya and Queido Traore to shine.
Julien Meyer, Gerdas Babarskas, Alejandro Costoya, Jean-Loup Faustin, Arthur Anquetil, Hugo Brouzet, Queido Traore
Vincent Gerard, Mikkel Hansen, Nedim Remili, Dainis Kristopans, Kamil Syprzak, Mathieu Grebille, Henrik Toft Hansen
Considering the recent run of form, our CHA vs PSG Dream11 prediction is that Paris Saint-Germain will come out on top in this contest.
Les réactions d'après-match ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/ltg3ca39HN— PSG Handball (@psghand) March 22, 2021
Le résumé de #PSGIVRY ðŸ‘‡
