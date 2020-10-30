Chad Johnson Gives $1000 To Fan Who Chauffeured Him To McDonald's Late At Night

Former NFL player Chad Johnson apparently loves McDonald's. So much so that he recently splurged a whopping $1,000 just to fulfil a late-night urge for a Happy Meal.

Chad Johnson McDonalds expedition costs NFL star $1,000

Earlier this week, the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver shared a story of his late-night expedition on social media where he ended up paying $1,000 to a fan just for picking him up and driving him to McDonald's. The 42-year-old first posted on Twitter, offering cash to anybody in Denver who could help him reach the McDonald's on Colorado Boulevard. Johnson wrote he was extremely hungry and was craving a meal at his favourite fast-food joint.

There’s a McDonald’s on Colorado Blvd that’s open 24/7, anybody in Denver want to make a quick 1k to pick me up downtown & take me to this McDonald’s, I’m really fucking hungry❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 25, 2020

Also Read | Yasiel Puig Sued For Sexual Battery, Accused Of Assaulting Woman During 2018 Lakers Game

Soon after, Chad Johnson shared a selfie of himself in a car with a fan named Diego Sanchez, who offered to help the former wide receiver reach his destination. And just as he posted earlier, Johnson lived up to his words, paying the fan $1,000 up front for his services.

My guy @FreeGerm2k just scooped me up to go to McDonald’s, i am really hungry, no hat 🧢 pic.twitter.com/FmqqRIY3Iv — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 25, 2020

In another tweet, the six-time Pro Bowler highlighted how his recent expedition could well be his most expensive late-night trip to McDonald's.

Most expensive late night McDonald’s trip for me ever 😢 https://t.co/zNlL2YAEEQ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 25, 2020

Also Read | Conor McGregor Raises $100k For First Responder Charity, Has Raised $1.2 Million So Far

Chad Johnson rewards fan: Tips $1,000 at a Florida restaurant

This is not the first time Chad Johnson made headlines for his generous offerings to fans. Back in May, Johnson left a generous $1,000 tip at a restaurant in Florida that had just re-opened after weeks in lockdown. The retired athlete, whose meal cost $37 at Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City, tipped about 2,703%. The 42-year-old even wrote a sweet message on the receipt for the owners and the staff of the restaurant: “Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I love you."

The Cuban eatery, that had to lay off half their staff and reduce hours for the employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thanked Johnson on their Facebook page, writing: “We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times.” The restaurant later confirmed that the waitress who earned the tip shared it with her coworkers.

Also Read | NFL News: Tom Brady Rare Football Card Could Be Worth $250k And Rob Kardashian Cannot Keep Calm

Chad Johnson played 11 seasons in the NFL -10 of which came with the Bengals - between 2001 and 2011. A talented wide receiver, the Oregon State alumnus won six Pro Bowl nominations and three All-Pro first-team selections during his career. He ended his NFL career with 766 receptions for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Also Read | Chad Johnson Fan: To Donate $245,000 In Stimulus Checks 'since Donald Trump Won't'

(Image Credits: Chad Johnson Instagram, Twitter)