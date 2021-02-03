Chad Wheeler Arrest: 3 Officers Struggled To Subdue NFL Star, Taser Had Little Effect

Chad Wheeler created a storm after the Seattle Seahawks star was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend last month. Wheeler attacked the victim in her bedroom, strangling her at times with both hands before she went unconscious. The 27-year-old has since pleaded not guilty after being charged with first-degree domestic violence assault and has since been cut off by the Seattle Seahawks.

Chad Wheeler charges: Police struggled to bring NFL star under control, taser had no effect

According to a report by TMZ, three policemen struggled to bring Chad Wheeler under control during the NFL star's arrest on January 22. According to multiple police reports on Chad Wheeler's arrest, the Kent Police Department officers got a heads up that the suspect was the Seattle Seahawks OL. The report revealed that the victim and family members called 911 and reported she had locked herself in a bathroom following the attack. Arriving officers heard a woman screaming, forced their way into the apartment and broke down the door to the locked bathroom. Court records state that the victim was crying with her face covered in blood and her arm hanging limply at her side.

The arrest was not straightforward by any means, as three policemen struggled to subdue Chad Wheeler, who according to witnesses had allegedly gone off his bi-polar medication. One officer wrote in a police report that he understood Wheeler was very solid and muscular and difficult to move when he grabbed hold of him. The report further stated that three police officers with a combined weight of about 700 pounds were on top of the 27-year-old, but could still feel him lifting his body up like he was pushing up to getaway. The struggle continued due to Wheeler's large size, and even a taser had little effect on him.

Seahawks’ statement on OT Chad Wheeler: pic.twitter.com/G9I0iDiqLz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2021

The report states that 'Chad was so strong that even with the combined weight of three officers he was able to move around and prevent us from putting his arms behind his back'. Eventually, the officers handcuffed him but had to request for a large police van to bring him to jail after fears that he wouldn't fit into a standard police cruiser. Wheeler was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment, and resisting arrest by King County prosecutors. Wheeler subsequently apologised "for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me" and said he is "truly ashamed" of his behaviour. The 27-year-old further mentioned that he is "deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused" to his partner.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)